Ancestry search unveils long forgotten impresario who established classical music in Toledo

Music is a part of the fabric of Toledo as much as any Jeep plant or Tony Packo’s hot dog.

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra presents season after season of diverse music: pops, classical, Broadway, and more. And playing it here is a medley of top-notch and famous musicians. The Toledo Ballet performs the nation’s longest-running Nutcracker , and the Ballet Theatre of Toledo presents charming original works. The Toledo Opera lures stars from the world’s renowned opera houses. Jazz has made an impact on Toledo as much as Toledo talent has made an impact on jazz.

Plus, choirs, chorales, community orchestras, and many other organizations host concerts and performances.

But it wasn’t always that way.

Toledo, home to captains of industry and immigrants whose love of music came with them to the city on the Maumee River, wasn’t always the place to be if you wanted to hear Ludwig van Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata or hear a Metropolitan Opera star sing Verdi — or an opera at all. Even fewer luminaries of the musical genres wanted to come here to share their talents with Toledoans, who, it seemed, didn’t want to hear them.

In short, Columbus journalist Mark Mills said, “Toledo was a pass-through town.”

Birney Bradford Mills, a relation that Mark Mills discovered while researching his genealogy, changed all that when he arrived in Toledo in 1900. Forgotten by most Toledoans, and perhaps by time itself, Bradford Mills was the man largely responsible for making Toledo into a city that pulsates with music and beckons top performers to its stages.

In June, 1915, Bradford Mills and group of businessmen formed the Toledo Civic Music League to “bring to Toledo a series of concerts by the world’s greatest artists and orchestras at prices within the reach of all,” according to the publication Musical America. That first slate of performers included the Boston Symphony Orchestra, violinist Fritz Kreisler, soprano Geraldine Farrar, pianist Ignacy Jan Paderewski, and the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.

Mills not only devised a plan by which to fund these performances without having to jack up ticket prices, but he continued to bring in superb musical acts to entertain and edify Toledoans. They had finally been bitten by the music bug.

The Toledo Conservatory of Music is long gone. So is the Coliseum and the Terminal Auditorium, where many musical luminaries shined their brightest in the reflections of the Glass City.

The music lives on in new and some old venues. And 60 years after Bradford Mills’ death in Glendale, Calif., in 1962, Toledo’s Mr. Music finally got a marker on his grave, paid for by Mark Mills, who, despite tenuous ties by blood, embraces Bradford Mills as well as Bradford Mills’ wife, Mabel Day Mills, as an honored part of the family.

• A branch on the family tree

Mark Mills discovered Bradford Mills as he researched the Civil War service of his great-great uncle, John George Mills of Pittsfield, Ohio.

“I never even knew that my great-great-uncle had even been married,” he said. “I found a Civil War Widows pension document, and it showed that this Mary Staples Mills was living in Toledo.”

Mary, a graduate of the Oberlin College Preparatory School, married John George Mills of Pittsfield, Ohio, in February, 1864, when John was on leave from the Union army. That May, however, John — and Mary’s brother Josiah Staples — died in the battle of Pickett’s Mill near Marietta, Ga., both on the same day.

Mary went on to teach school in nearby LaGrange, and she gave birth to a son in April, 1873, whom she named Birney Bradford Mills. She was unwed, and Mark Mills said he can’t find the name of the father or a birth record.

Ashamed, Mary wrote a letter to her in-laws renouncing all claims to money that might be due her and asked that they delete her name from the family records. Mary next is spotted in Toledo collecting the pension, then in Oberlin, Ohio, with her 13-year-old son, who was attending the Oberlin College Preparatory School and then its music conservatory.

Mark Mills surmises that Bradford studied piano and voice, which can explain his passion for opera and musical theater.

While at the conservatory, Bradford married Lucy Upp of Sandusky, a fellow music student, in 1894. In 1900 he moved to Toledo, eyeing the Collingwood Hall for a music school he called the Toledo Conservatory of Music.

In 1951, in a series of articles written for The Blade, Bradford Mills described the local musical scene at the turn of the 20th century.

“I well recall the remark by old Mr. Currier, head of the Pioneer Music Co., when I sought to negotiate the rentals of pianos for the new school. ‘You can never make it, my boy,’ ” Bradford Mills recalled in the article. “ ‘It has been tried. Toledo is not musical. Don’t do it.’ ”

Mills went on: “Toledo certainly was not musical. There was little or no music being taught in the public schools, no musical organizations, except a German Mannerchor.”

Mills opened the school anyway.

“While there had been a few sporadic attempts to promote concerts, they had been mostly failures,” Bradford Mills continued. “Paderewski had recently played to an audience of little more than 300 people.”

• Unimpressive debut

But the five-year-old Valentine Theatre, commissioned by George Ketcham and named for his father, Valentine, was flourishing at the time. It was part of a theater circuit that brought theatricals and stage luminaries to Toledo.

Bradford Mills wrote that these galas were attended by the cream of Toledo society, including the Spitzers, the Reynolds, and more.

Because of the vitality of the theater and the power of a powerful theater trust to withhold the French actress, Sarah Bernhardt, from Toledo audiences, Bradford Mills was determined to engage the Divine Sarah for the Collingwood, he wrote in the 1951 article.

Securing the actress for a one-night performance for $1,600, he too late realized that because of the smaller house he would need to charge more for the tickets. He persuaded the manager to accept the $1,200 that was in the till and an IOU, but the manager suddenly changed his mind and started to bring down the curtain. Bernhardt, however, insisted on finishing the performance.

Despite this fiasco, Bradford Mills was determined to bring the cream of America’s — and the world’s — musical talent to Toledo. But it took time to convince the businessmen and other arts supporters to post a nearly $15,000 guarantee fund so that the Bernhardt experience would not be repeated.

“My ambition, as it is, I suppose that of other local musicians,” Bradford Mills told Musical America in 1915, “is to see Toledo on the musical map. We really have too few great attractions in Toledo, and it is not because Toledo does not appreciate or want good music.”

He said without a guarantee, everyone who paid $3 a seat to see a famous artist perform, would have needed to pay more to cover any unsold seat.

If your name was Spitzer or Libbey, spending $3 on a ticket -— or more — for a live concert wasn’t a big deal.

“If you were making a dollar a day and spending $3 on a ticket, that’s asking a lot,” Mark Mills said. “[Bradford Mills] wanted to expose the artists to the masses. He thought, the more we can provide this experience to everyone, the better off we’d be as a community. It’s going to raise everyone up.”

Bradford Mills explained his system to Musical America. “I have always felt that if a popular movement could be inaugurated whereby we could fill all of the seats we could offer these attractions at the price within the reach of all — hence the Civic Music League. I am happy to say that the representative businessmen have come forward with enthusiasm in support of my plan.”

By 1919, the league had set aside $38,000 for a series of concerts.

In 1917, the Toledo area received a visit — and a concert — by the singer recognized by most of the world as the greatest tenor, Enrico Caruso. Safely considered the world’s first mega-recording artist, Caruso commanded the highest prices per performance of any opera star on the planet.

Years later, Bradford Mills said it was the tenor’s manager who asked to sing in Toledo, saying the tenor would perform for $10,000 and 50 percent of the ticket sales in excess of that amount. The contract was arranged quickly, and mail orders poured in two months ahead of the June concert in the Terminal Auditorium.

The evening was not for high society, accounts agree, and the audience talked and chatted throughout most of the concert, but the proceeds exceeded $16,000, which one can hope soothed any bruised artistic egos.

(On a personal note, George S. Volk, my great-grandfather, was at the concert, according to his daughter. I hope he behaved.)

Other eminent musical talent performed in Toledo, including composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, violinist Jascha Heifetz, opera singers Luisa Tetrazzini, Mary Garden, Amelita Galli-Curci, and John McCormack, ballet star Anna Pavlova and the Serge Diaghilev Ballet Company, not to mention the American March King John Philip Sousa.

• Packing up

By 1919, Mills had founded the National Concert Managers Association and had become a full-time impresario. The music school eventually became the Bach Conservatory of Music and later was absorbed into the University of Toledo.

Mills managed several national touring opera companies and produced concert events. He and Lucy moved to Los Angeles in about 1930. She died in 1935 and was buried in Sandusky.

In 1938, Mills married London-born singing actress Mabel Frances Day. Mills died in 1962, and Mabel followed in 1965. Their graves in California now have markers, thanks to Mark Mills. He had founded a Facebook group to raise money but decided on paying for their markers himself.

“The sad part for me,” Mark Mills said, “is that when I was trying to find records, I don’t think he and his wife had much in terms of anything. Bradford had run the gamut. He had accomplished so much that by the end he had been passed by by the times. I felt very sad that they didn’t have grave markers.”

• Toledo legacy

When Bradford Mills came to Toledo in 1900, the city didn’t even have a permanent symphony. According to the Toledo Symphony’s website, Arthur W. Kortheuer led an orchestra at several venues from 1897 to 1912. Ensembles appeared in 1913 and 1914 and 1916 to 1917. An orchestra popped up from 1920 to 1926, and again for two seasons around 1940. A symphony finally took hold in 1943.

Toledo didn’t have an opera company until 1959.

While others were passionate about music and art at the turn of the century, it took a passionate young man with no standing in society at the time to push and pull and nudge and pester to make sure Toledoans of all socioeconomic levels had access to quality music and performances.

Bradford Mills’ work benefited people of all musical tastes, putting Toledo on the map for performers in other genres and polishing the city’s image.

As Matt Lentz, director of marketing and public relations for the historic Valentine Theatre, said by email: “Thanks to the Ketchams and the Millses of the world, our city of Toledo and surrounding areas were able to capture some of the cultural allure of cities like Chicago and New York City, allowing us to capitalize on our port and central geographical location.

“We owe a great deal of gratitude to them, as their early efforts allowed the later era impresarios to continue the tradition.”

We do indeed.