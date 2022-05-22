Bilyeu: Cheers to a cocktail party

My boyfriend, Craig, and I have been having a cocktail party.

Not the kind where you invite people over and nosh on nibbles while sipping spirits.

Instead, we’ve been trying new cocktails every evening after I was sent review copies of Jennifer Croll’s Dressed to Swill: Runway-Ready Cocktails Inspired by Fashion Icons and Booze & Vinyl Vol. 2: 70 More Albums + 140 New Recipes by André Darlington and Tenaya Darlington.

My parents didn’t drink alcohol. After I left home, sobriety issues among others in my life led to my not drinking out of respect for their needs.

So now that I’m free to imbibe, if I so choose, without impacting anyone else, I’m trying to learn about the various options and how they pair with food. These two new books have been the incentive to shake and stir more mixed drinks, because I tend stick to wine and I’m not really a beer drinker.

The playlists, mood setters, and tidbits of trivia in these books are even better than the cocktails, I have to say. But the sipping and sampling has been pretty fun, too.

From Dressed to Swill — which offers brief bios of influencers from Lil Nas X and Audrey Hepburn to David Bowie and Lizzo, along with drinks to match their styles — we tried the Christian Dior (brandy, Amaretto, and light cream). It was simple and lovely, reminiscent of my winter nightcap of boozy milk with chai spices. The Diana Vreeland, inspired by the charmingly eccentric former fashion editor who always dressed and decorated in red, was a vivid and icy raspberry margarita.

We’ve also tried the Pet Shop Pimm’s from Booze & Vinyl — an update of the classic Pimm’s Cup with a nod to the Pet Shop Boys’ album Please that offered their biggest hits. With Pimm’s No. 1, vodka, and a generous dose of rosé, Craig’s first response was, “Ooh, that’s got a kick!” It’s been a favorite, as has the Pretenders-inspired Brass in Pocket (rum, dry vermouth, crème de cacao) that has a slight chocolaty aroma. But like the group’s lead singer Chrissie Hynde, it is decidedly not sweet.

I still need to make a Purple Haze (a swirl of gin and butterfly pea simple syrup which changes from blue to purple with a hit of acid — aka lime juice) for Craig, for his beloved Jimi Hendrix.

And I must invest in blue curaçao, Galliano, and apricot brandy for two very special options created in honor of Roxy Music’s Avalon : one named for the title track, and one called Seaside Diamond for the gorgeous “True to Life.” This album has been No. 1 on my “If you were stuck on a desert island” list since it was released in 1982.

Most recently, we’ve sampled Dressed to Swill ’s The RuPaul: a drink in drag, as it’s a non-alcoholic beverage impersonating a cocktail. With lychees, orange blossom syrup, lime juice, and coconut cream, it looked like great frothy fun, just like the star’s Drag Race show.

Sadly, though, it tasted a bit like sunscreen. Maybe some vanilla vodka would make it werk?