IL infrastructure grade of C- calls for long-term solutions

Illinois has long boasted its reputation as a major hub for the nation’s transportation and logistics sectors. Illinois is integral to connecting people and markets from coast to coast – but over the years, underinvestment has chipped away at the condition and reliability of Illinois’ infrastructure networks. The state’s people and economy have felt the impacts.

The Illinois Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers revealed its 2022 Infrastructure Report Card: The state earned an overall grade of “C-,” indicating systems are in fair condition but also feature some significant deficiencies that require attention.

The good news is that conditions are trending up. In recent years, elected leaders on both sides of the aisle have enacted capital spending to enhance Illinois’ transportation and infrastructure networks. Thanks in large part to these efforts, the Report Card reflects significant improvements in several categories, including roads, transit systems, inland waterways, and dams.

When it comes to Illinois’ infrastructure, the stakes are high. Its freight network alone remains among the most robust in the nation. It’s the only place in the country where all seven Class I railroads converge and operate. In 2019, Illinois ranked ninth nationally in total waterborne freight tonnage and third in domestic tonnage. Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois’ infrastructure afforded stability that alleviated supply chain challenges when relief was needed most.

Under the leadership of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, agency leaders, and lawmakers, the state is investing in its future in ways that surpass the “business as usual” approach to infrastructure. By creating a proactive plan that implements improvements over time, Illinois is furthering its reputation as an infrastructure leader – and job creators take notice.

However, the state can’t afford to take its foot off the gas. Policymakers must prioritize sustainable funding; it’s the only way to prevent deterioration that drains more tax dollars down the road. Likewise, agency leaders must continue setting us up for success, seeking out innovative solutions to current and future needs. As severe weather continues to become increasingly prevalent throughout the Midwest, Illinois’ infrastructure networks must be prepared to withstand these impacts and perform efficiently. Under Sec. Omer Osman’s leadership at the Illinois Department of Transportation, for instance, the department’s commitment to excellence has empowered Illinois to meet the urgency of this moment.

We all pay a hidden price for faulty infrastructure. According to ASCE’s Failure to Act economic study, each American household loses $3,300 per year due to these infrastructure deficiencies. Investing in routine maintenance now saves Americans money in the long run.

As we celebrate Illinois’ progress, it’s important to commit to a long-term, pro-growth approach to infrastructure that will support Illinois’ families and businesses.