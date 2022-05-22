ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Mike Davis obituary

By Robert Kitson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSIXu_0fmX7kDt00

Mike Davis, who has died aged 80, will always be associated with one of English rugby union’s most celebrated triumphs. In his first Five Nations campaign as England’s head coach, the schoolteacher from Sherborne helped steer the national team to the 1980 grand slam under the captaincy of Bill Beaumont, the first red rose clean sweep since the late 1950s.

It was a spectacular contrast to the years of underachievement that had preceded Davis’s arrival, with Wales and France having dominated for much of the 70s. England had some fine individual players such as Beaumont, Fran Cotton, Peter Wheeler, Tony Neary, Clive Woodward and Mike Slemen , but selection had been notoriously inconsistent and the team had seldom gelled.

All that changed when Davis took over, having previously coached the successful England Schools XV. He had no senior-level coaching experience but had won 16 caps for England at lock forward between 1963 and 1970. Davis and his senior players were collectively frustrated – “the truth is it haunted us” – that England had not won a grand slam since 1957.

Before Davis took over in the autumn of 1979, England had suffered a heavy 27-3 defeat against Wales in the Five Nations championship in Cardiff,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08eQdE_0fmX7kDt00
Mike Davis, with the ball, taking part in a centenary match, England and Wales v Ireland and Scotland, 1970. Photograph: Central Press/Getty Images

and they also lost 10-9 to the All Blacks in Davis’s first match in charge. Following the New Zealand game, though, Beaumont pulled Davis aside and told him he had a good feeling about the forthcoming Five Nations season. Pick the right team, the players reckoned, and they would have a decent chance against anyone.

Happily Davis had a shrewd eye for playing talent, and his elevation of the Gloucester prop Phil Blakeway was a particular masterstroke. Davis believed a strong “spine” was key to building a consistent winning team, and his honesty and enthusiasm swiftly endeared him to the squad.

Another canny move saw England abandon their familiar routine of gathering on Sundays, when they were still sore from their club fixtures, in favour of training more intensively on Monday nights at Stourbridge RFC in the West Midlands, with members of the public free to attend. There were several other innovations, not least when Davis walked into a meeting carrying an odd-looking contraption. It was the first time the national squad had ever seen an overhead projector.

The senior players were also consulted more often, and soon grew accustomed to Davis’s enthusiastic use of words such as “whoosh” rather than “ruck” to describe exactly how he wanted his forwards to attack contact situations.

Ireland were well beaten (24-9) in the first game of the 1980 championship, followed by a 17-13 victory over France in Paris. Next up was a 9-8 win over Wales at Twickenham, memorable for the sending-off of the Wales flanker Paul Ringer after 15 minutes for an alleged high and late challenge on John Horton. Dusty Hare kicked the late winning penalty, setting up a grand slam occasion against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Davis was smart enough to realise that his senior players needed no extra motivation, and deliberately made himself scarce as kick-off approached, happy to leave the stage to others. England duly won 30-18 to clinch their long-awaited slam, but it was to prove the high-water mark of the team’s fortunes for the next decade. Several senior players subsequently retired and, after failing to win the Five Nations in 1981 and 1982, they collected the wooden spoon in 1983, prompting Davis to joke that “I’ve turned wine into water”. He stepped aside shortly afterwards to concentrate on his teaching career. Of his 20 Tests in charge, England won 10 and drew three.

Born in Lichfield, Staffordshire, to Olive (nee Thompson), who had a hairdressing salon and also worked on film sets, and Alec Davis, a semi-professional music hall singer and movie stunt man, Davis was educated at Torquay boys’ grammar school before training to be a teacher at St Luke’s College in Exeter. He was still at St Luke’s when chosen for his first cap against Wales in 1963, playing the game in cheap football boots that he had dyed black because proper rugby footwear was too expensive. In the same year he toured with England to New Zealand, dislocating a shoulder in the second Test in Christchurch but bravely playing on and continuing to win line-out ball with his one good arm.

Subsequently Davis trained as an instructor officer in the Royal Navy, spending time at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth in Devon and 18 months at HMS Raleigh at Torpoint in Cornwall. He turned out for Devonport Services and Combined Services, also representing Devon and then Staffordshire, whom he captained to victory in the county championship in 1970.

Like his father, Davis was renowned for his singing ability, with Elvis Presley among his specialities, and was once described in the Twickenham programme as “almost certainly the best pop singer ever to play rugby football for England. Very good on Bye Bye Blackbird.”

Davis also excelled at basketball and water polo, and combined playing for Harlequins RFC with teaching jobs at Haileybury in Hertfordshire and St Paul’s in London.

He met Jenny Hull, a school nurse, at Haileybury in 1967, and they married in 1969. In 1974 they moved to Sherborne in Dorset, where he became a maths and PE teacher at Sherborne school and helped guide the school’s first XV to four consecutive unbeaten seasons from 1975 to 1978.

His purple England tracksuit was the solitary clue to his other life. Even after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, he continued to coach at Sherborne RFC, and his kind hearted, encouraging nature never left him.

He is survived by Jenny, and their daughter, Jo, and twin sons, Simon and Peter.

• Alec Michael Davis, rugby union player and coach, born 23 January 1942; died 10 May 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Alexander Peckham obituary

My brother, the environmentalist Alexander Peckham, who has died aged 59, co-founded the Centre for Environment and Business in Scotland in 1989 and then went on to establish New Zealand’s largest cider orchard and leading independent cidery. Alex was born in Cambridge, to Catherine (nee King), a paediatric epidemiologist,...
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Rugby Football#England#English#Nations#Central Press Getty
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

My sister had a homophobic outburst when I gave my husband a quick peck. Can I bring this up constructively?

My husband and I have been together for nearly five years, married for two. Last year at a family gathering, my eldest sister witnessed me giving my husband a quick peck on the cheek and flew into a homophobic-tinged rage, accusing us of “rubbing our relationship in her face”. Being a queer couple, I felt like her anger was disproportionate to the level of affection publicly displayed (this was a quick peck, not a prolonged session of tonsil tennis).
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Russian forces reportedly came close to capturing Zelenskiy during first hours of invasion

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has described how Russian forces came close to capturing or assassinating him in the early hours of the invasion. Zelenskiy has been widely lauded for his response to the invasion in the 65 days since the first Russian troops entered Ukraine. He has addressed the US Congress, the World Bank and the Grammy Awards; Boris Johnson is among the high-profile figures eager to be seen in his company.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

287K+
Followers
73K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy