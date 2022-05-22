ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Burglary at Rockville pool facility

By Robert Dyer
rockvillenights.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA burglary was reported at a pool facility in Rockville Friday...

www.rockvillenights.com

Comments / 0

rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville grocery store

Rockville City police responded to a report of an assault at a grocery store Monday night. The assault was reported at a supermarket in the 1800 block of Rockville Pike at 8:10 PM, according to crime data. There is a Safeway store on that block.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Source of the Spring

Gaithersburg Man Arrested Driving Stolen Motorcycle in Downtown Silver Spring

A Gaithersburg man faces several charges after a Montgomery County Police officer spotted him driving a stolen motorcycle last weekend in downtown Silver Spring. “On Friday, May 20, 2022, at approximately 5:45 p.m., an officer from the 3rd District was patrolling the intersection of Fenton St. and Ellsworth Dr. when he observed a red and black Kawasaki motorcycle without a registration plate,” MCPD said in a news release. “The officer observed the motorcycle turn onto Roeder Rd. and enter the parking garage in the 800 block of Ellsworth Drive.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Girls Reported Missing Days Apart From Same Maryland County

Two teenage girls have gone missing 10 days apart from Montgomery County, and police are asking for the public's help in locating them, authorities say. Alana Fulcar, 17, described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen on the 1400 block of Chilton Drive in Silver Spring, Thursday, May 12, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Commercial Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred in the 900 block of University Boulevard East (Silver Spring). On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to RZM Title Service in the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
loudounnow.com

LCSO: 2 Found Dead at Ashburn Home

Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation involving two adults at an Ashburn home. There is no indication of a threat to the community. Deputies were called to Old Line Terrace along Belmont Ridge Road shortly before 9:30 a.m. May 24 to investigate the report of a man found dead outside a home. Woman also was found deceased inside the residence.
ASHBURN, VA
mymcmedia.org

Police: Man Found Dead in Home Following Reported Disturbance

Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Silver Spring home following a reported disturbance. At about 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to a residence in the 1700 block of East West Highway in downtown Silver Spring for a reported disturbance, according to MCPD’s Public Information Office.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

Violent Fatal Crash Investigated on Central Avenue

At least one person died after a violent crash on Central Avenue in Prince George’s County on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Chopper4 footage showed horrifying wreckage. The name or names of the dead were not immediately released. The crash occurred at Central Avenue and Ritchie Road at about 3:45...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Violent Crash Kills Driver Stopped at Light in Seat Pleasant: Police

A driver stopped at a traffic light in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, died Monday afternoon after he was rear-ended and forced into another vehicle, police say. Chopper4 footage showed the horrifying wreckage. Jose Hernandez Chavez, of Hyattsville, was the victim, Prince George’s County police said in an update Tuesday. He was...
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
popville.com

Shooting at Meridian Hill/Malcolm X Park around 2:15am

“The Third District is assisting Park Police with shooting investigation that happened in the Park located in the 2400 block of 16th St NW. at 2:15am. One adult male was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The public is safe. Anyone with Information can call 202-727-9099 or contact US Park Police.”
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Roof Partially Collapses At Scene Of Mt. Airy Barn Fire, Authorities Say

MT. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Crews were working Monday afternoon to get a barn fire in Howard County under control, authorities said. The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Mullinix Mill Road in Mt. Airy, according to Howard County Fire & EMS. Based on preliminary details, authorities do not believe any animals or people were inside the barn when it caught fire. Part of the barn’s roof collapsed during the blaze, but it appeared crews had the flames contained by shortly before 2:30 p.m. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. Firefighters are continuing to work to control the fire. The barn is estimated to be 40 feet by 120 feet. No animals or occupants were inside the structure at the time of the incident. — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) May 23, 2022
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing Kensington Man

Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 70-year-old male from Kensington. Eric William Swartz was last seen at approximately 9 a.m., today, May 22, 2022 in the 3200 block...
KENSINGTON, MD
Daily Voice

Homeless DC Man Shot To Death Near Thomas Circle: Police

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot at a homeless encampment in Washington DC, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Thomas Circle Northwest before 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 23, Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. Responding officers were directed...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Rockville Nights

Rockville City police officers responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a townhome community parking lot on Saturday evening. The assault was reported in the 800 block of College Parkway at 7:02 PM, according to crime data. That is in the Plymouth Woods area near Montgomery College.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police responding to large brawl in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Police are responding to a large brawl in the Rosedale area. At just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the SkyZone located in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway (21237). At the scene, authorities found a large fight in progress. Additional officers are being dispatched. There has been no word on any injuries or arrests. The post Police responding to large brawl in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD

