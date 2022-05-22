Burglary at Rockville pool facility

Rockville City police responded to a report of an assault at a grocery store Monday night. The assault was reported at a supermarket in the 1800 block of Rockville Pike at 8:10 PM, according to crime data. There is a Safeway store on that block.
A Gaithersburg man faces several charges after a Montgomery County Police officer spotted him driving a stolen motorcycle last weekend in downtown Silver Spring. “On Friday, May 20, 2022, at approximately 5:45 p.m., an officer from the 3rd District was patrolling the intersection of Fenton St. and Ellsworth Dr. when he observed a red and black Kawasaki motorcycle without a registration plate,” MCPD said in a news release. “The officer observed the motorcycle turn onto Roeder Rd. and enter the parking garage in the 800 block of Ellsworth Drive.
Two teenage girls have gone missing 10 days apart from Montgomery County, and police are asking for the public's help in locating them, authorities say. Alana Fulcar, 17, described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen on the 1400 block of Chilton Drive in Silver Spring, Thursday, May 12, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred in the 900 block of University Boulevard East (Silver Spring). On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to RZM Title Service in the...
Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home in Silver Spring. Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1700 block of East West Highway just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, Montgomery County Police said. Upon arrival, they found...
Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation involving two adults at an Ashburn home. There is no indication of a threat to the community. Deputies were called to Old Line Terrace along Belmont Ridge Road shortly before 9:30 a.m. May 24 to investigate the report of a man found dead outside a home. Woman also was found deceased inside the residence.
Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Silver Spring home following a reported disturbance. At about 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to a residence in the 1700 block of East West Highway in downtown Silver Spring for a reported disturbance, according to MCPD’s Public Information Office.
At least one person died after a violent crash on Central Avenue in Prince George’s County on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Chopper4 footage showed horrifying wreckage. The name or names of the dead were not immediately released. The crash occurred at Central Avenue and Ritchie Road at about 3:45...
A driver stopped at a traffic light in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, died Monday afternoon after he was rear-ended and forced into another vehicle, police say. Chopper4 footage showed the horrifying wreckage. Jose Hernandez Chavez, of Hyattsville, was the victim, Prince George’s County police said in an update Tuesday. He was...
Waynesboro police are still at the scene of a Tuesday morning incident that also prompted response from the Franklin County coroner and other emergency responders. The “police incident” was first reported around 8 a.m. on the 200 block of North Potomac Street. Police said residents should avoid the area, and those who live nearby should stay inside.
“The Third District is assisting Park Police with shooting investigation that happened in the Park located in the 2400 block of 16th St NW. at 2:15am. One adult male was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The public is safe. Anyone with Information can call 202-727-9099 or contact US Park Police.”
MT. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Crews were working Monday afternoon to get a barn fire in Howard County under control, authorities said.
The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Mullinix Mill Road in Mt. Airy, according to Howard County Fire & EMS.
Based on preliminary details, authorities do not believe any animals or people were inside the barn when it caught fire.
Part of the barn’s roof collapsed during the blaze, but it appeared crews had the flames contained by shortly before 2:30 p.m.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.
Firefighters are continuing to work to control the fire. The barn is estimated to be 40 feet by 120 feet. No animals or occupants were inside the structure at the time of the incident.
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) May 23, 2022
Two people are in the hospital after a tire that became airborne struck multiple vehicles on I-495 near Silver Spring over the weekend, authorities say. Multiple people were injured after the tire bounced across the highway and collided with vehicles near the Linden Lane overpass around 7 p.m., Saturday, May 21, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 70-year-old male from Kensington. Eric William Swartz was last seen at approximately 9 a.m., today, May 22, 2022 in the 3200 block...
WASHINGTON — Schools across the DMV are planning to have an increased police presence on campus following a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school that claimed the lives of at least 19 children. Governor Greg Abbott said the 18-year-old man walked into Robb Elementary School, about 85...
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot at a homeless encampment in Washington DC, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Thomas Circle Northwest before 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 23, Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. Responding officers were directed...
(Updated at 11:20 a.m.) A former Fairfax County Public Schools bus driver and an attendant have been charged with abuse and neglect after a 3-year-old kid was injured on a ride home from school, police reported today (Monday). According to the Town of Vienna Police Department, its officers were called...
Rockville City police officers responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a townhome community parking lot on Saturday evening. The assault was reported in the 800 block of College Parkway at 7:02 PM, according to crime data. That is in the Plymouth Woods area near Montgomery College.
ROSEDALE, MD—Police are responding to a large brawl in the Rosedale area. At just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the SkyZone located in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway (21237). At the scene, authorities found a large fight in progress. Additional officers are being dispatched. There has been no word on any injuries or arrests.
The post Police responding to large brawl in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Comments / 0