Wiscasset, ME

Wiscasset Senior Center

By Ruth Gilbert
 3 days ago

The next public supper will be Wednesday, June 1. The menu will be tomato rice soup, salad, Anadama bread, baked ham, baked...

Wiscasset celebrates prom

On May 21, 115 students and recent graduates of Wiscasset Middle High School attended the first prom since the start of the pandemic, Technology Coordinator/VHS Site Coordinator/Student Council Advisor Deb Pooler said. “The behavior of the kids was outstanding,” Pooler said. “The junior class led by WMHS English teacher Michelle...
Gray gives way for community cookout at Wiscasset playground

Friday’s community cookout Partners in Education put on at the town playground on Gardiner Road was not the only one in Wiscasset Elementary School grandmother Betty Oyster’s weekend plans. She had one set for the next day for a relative’s visit. So it is a busy time, she said smiling as she helped daughter Lucy Oyster-Ackerman, PIE’s fundraising coordinator, set up a treats table after Friday’s gray, cool weather took a sunny, warmer turn in time for PIE’s event.
Spirited rivalry resumes on the diamond

Middle school baseball is on the upswing in Midcoast Maine. This spring, Boothbay Region Elementary School returns for its second consecutive season after posting a 9-1 record in 2021. And Wiscasset returns to the Bus Line League after four years without a middle school program. On Saturday, May 7, Wiscasset seventh grader Landin Shivey fired the first pitch against Boothbay in what first-year Wolverine coach Phil Di Vece called “Spirit Day.”
James Andretta seeks Wiscasset selectboard seat

Education: Wiscasset (k-12), University of Maine Orono (bachelor’s degree in civil/environmental engineering) Political History (Board, Committees, other): none submitted. Considering the office you are running for, what do you feel are the three most pressing issues (350 words or less): Being a lifelong resident of Wiscasset, it is the sense of community that keeps me here. I have grown up here, went through the Wiscasset school system, attended college, and came right back. Keeping families here and attracting new ones is important. A key factor in doing so is providing a good education and our recreational programs. The Community Center provides essential services to children, parents, and our seniors. It provides great athletic programs for our youth, after school programs for working parents, as well as dinners and social activities for senior citizens. The Community Center is a pillar of our community and something I fully support.
City
Wallace Giakas seeks to join Wiscasset selectboard

Occupation: Project Manager at Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Education: Undergraduate: University of Rhode Island, Geology & Geological Oceanography; Masters: Trinity College Dublin, Environmental Science. Political History (Board, committees, other): Future of Wiscasset Schools Committee. Clubs/Organizations: None submitted. Considering the office you are running for, what do you feel are...
Jonathan Barnes withdraws from Wiscasset school committee race

Wiscasset’s Jonathan Barnes released the following statement Wednesday afternoon, May 25:. “After many conversations and much thought I am announcing that I am removing myself from consideration for the school board vote. Maine statute says school employees cannot sit on the school board. Although I am not technically a school employee I will be working in the schools daily. Legally there is nothing stopping me from running but I do not want any questions about it being a conflict of interest. I believe as an officer especially one working in the school there is no gray area or room for debate. I hold myself to a high standard and try to remain above reproach. That being said I still need your support by turning out to vote for the SRO position in June. I am open to discussing my vision moving forward with the students and their families in that role.”
Memorial Day observance at Pownalborough Court House

Lincoln County Historical Association invites the public to join in the organization’s annual observance of Memorial Day. The gathering begins at 10 AM May 30 at the flagpole on the parade ground of the Pownalborough Court House in Dresden. Members of Dresden Masonic Lodge #103, assisted by Colonial Maine...
Morris Farm plant sale, donkey-naming May 28

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. at Morris Farm on Gardiner Road, Wiscasset this Saturday, May 28 for the annual plant sale and more, including the drawing for the Name the Donkey Contest at noon!. Don't miss your chance to find the perfect locally sourced perennial or vegetable seedling for your...
Ben Rines Jr. seeks to return to Wiscasset selectboard

Education: Graduate of Wiscasset High School, Class of 1971. Political History (Board, committees, other): Four years Wiscasset budget committee, four years Lincoln County budget committee, four years Maine House of Representatives, and 22 years Wiscasset selectboard. Clubs/Organizations: Past president and member of the Wiscasset Alumni Association. Considering the office you...
William Maloney seeks to join Wiscasset selectboard

Occupation: retired National Sales Manager (Director) Sales & Marketing for International Company. Education: Attended New England School of Accounting. Political History (Board, Committees, other): Wiscasset: Chair, Town Budget Committee, Chair, Chair Republican Town Committee, Downtown Committee on Route 1 project, former Chair of Senior Center. Other service in previous location: Chair, Plan Commission, Chair, Human Rights Commission, President, Police Pension Board.
Student-led community science program supports shellfish management

Sarah Risley, a University of Maine graduate student based at the Darling Marine Center, will lead a team of undergraduate and high school students to study the shellfish species living at several sites along the upper Damariscotta River and document local knowledge of the estuary held by fishermen and other local residents. Together, this information will be used to help inform future management by the shellfish committee in coordination with the state’s Department of Marine Resources.
Old friend

Some weeks things fall out of my head more easily. This past week has been complicated by some losses of old friends. It’s difficult enough for me to come up with weekly adventures, but this time around I just had to throw in the towel and punt. So, as a fall back, I have dredged up a favorite image from the past. I hope it will be OK. It’s an image from a long time ago.
Ice Cream
John W. Thomas III

John W. Thomas III, 80, of Dresden, passed away on the afternoon of May 21, 2022, surrounded by his large and loving family. Born in Damariscotta on Jan. 15, 1942, he grew up in Boothbay with his mother and siblings. John worked as a clam digger for many years, and...
Progress on James Weldon Johnson Day, Wawenock

Two projects involving Wiscasset’s past have new developments. Selectman Dusty Jones reported May 17 to the board and May 18 in a phone interview, plans are progressing for observances in town June 17, Maine’s first annual James Weldon Johnson Day; and repairs to the Wawenock building on Main Street are aimed to be done by Nov. 1, Wiscasset Town Manager Dennis Simmons said May 17.
UPDATE: Fire destroys Beach Cove Waterfront Inn in Boothbay Harbor

Boothbay Harbor Fire Chief Nick Upham described Beach Cove Waterfront Inn as a “total loss” following a Monday night fire. Boothbay Harbor was helped by seven other departments in battling the blaze which ignited around 8:23 p.m. on Lakeview Road. The seven fire departments assisting Boothbay Harbor were Boothbay, Southport, Edgecomb, Wiscasset, Bristol, Newcastle and Damariscotta.
Pat Kiley

Pat Kiley, 87, of Damariscotta passed away on May 18, 2022. She was at home on the river in the place she cherished and at peace. She was born in 1934 in Norwalk, Connecticut to her loving parents, Ralph J. Buckley and Edith Olson Buckley, both of Portland, Connecticut. Pat...
CHENEY FINANCIAL GROUP CELEBRATES, ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS

At their annual Selling Season Kick-Off Breakfast held at the Oysterhead Lounge in Newcastle recently, the 33 associates from Cheney Insurance, Newcastle Realty, and Newcastle Vacation Rentals gathered to honor their clients, to welcome spring, and to celebrate the success of their companies, which together make up the Cheney Financial Group.
Southport broadband

A faded wooden sign tacked on the Southport Island town hall says you have to pay 3 cents to ride your horse over the Townsend Gut bridge. It was long ago, no one is sure of the date, but it notes the rates for carriages, sleighs, sheep, and swine. The bridge was free if you were going to church on the Sabbath.
Newspaper closure and early deadlines

The Boothbay Register office will be closed on Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day. Please note: the deadline for submissions — including all press releases, ads and columns — for the Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper is Friday, May 27 at 4:30 p.m. The office will reopen on...
