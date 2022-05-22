Wiscasset Senior Center

Wiscasset’s Jonathan Barnes released the following statement Wednesday afternoon, May 25:. “After many conversations and much thought I am announcing that I am removing myself from consideration for the school board vote. Maine statute says school employees cannot sit on the school board. Although I am not technically a school employee I will be working in the schools daily. Legally there is nothing stopping me from running but I do not want any questions about it being a conflict of interest. I believe as an officer especially one working in the school there is no gray area or room for debate. I hold myself to a high standard and try to remain above reproach. That being said I still need your support by turning out to vote for the SRO position in June. I am open to discussing my vision moving forward with the students and their families in that role.”

WISCASSET, ME ・ 4 HOURS AGO