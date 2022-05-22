ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Cannes Fashion Flashback: Kristen Stewart’s Veteran Stylist Revisits Her Best Chanel Looks

By Chris Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRYaR_0fmX7PdW00

Stylist Tara Swennen has one mission when collaborating with longtime client Kristen Stewart : “Make sure she’s comfortable and feels authentically herself.”

The two have put that aesthetic on display during the Cannes Film Festival for years now by turning out a slew of chic ensembles almost unanimously in Chanel, the luxury house for which Stewart has been a beloved muse and ambassador. Ahead of her anticipated return to the Palais this year (for David Cronenberg’s body horror film Crimes of the Future and Olivier Assayas’ TV series Irma Vep ), THR caught up with Swennen to get the scoop behind some of her most memorable looks that are undeniably Stewart. “I really love that she is the juxtaposition to a lot of what you see on the carpet.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Swennen said it’s “truly an honor” to style Stewart in Chanel in Cannes, particularly during the festival where they always try to weave in references to the arc of the movie she’s in town to promote. “We like to have fun in Cannes,” she says of her client, who just may show up on Monday wearing a dress that was originally picked to be an Oscar night look. “I love finding new ways to dress something up that a lot of people wouldn’t normally see as that dressy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fO84B_0fmX7PdW00

2018 “This was Frankensteined from a bunch of different looks. We fell in love with the jacket first and pieced together the rest from there. Once we found the sequin pants, we loved them because they dressed up the whole look. We also loved the idea of flats. Everyone would’ve expected her to do a heel but, to me, what made it unique to her was the choice of shoes [by Sarah Flint]. What really made this look come together was the glam. [Artists] Beau Nelson and Bridget Brager were on that year and what they did was so spectacular and cool, really edgy and fun. I love the way the hair comes down in the face in a perfect wave. This is honestly one of my top three looks from Cannes because it really speaks to who she is. As everybody knows, Kristen’s never really going to do insane ball gowns, so it’s about finding that perfect balance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13f7kr_0fmX7PdW00

2018 “This look came together last minute as she wasn’t originally going to go to the premiere of [ BlackKklansman ] so we needed something to wear. Chanel has a suite in Cannes and a French actress was in a fitting. I saw this out of the corner of my eye and I literally asked to take it from her fitting: “Are you done with it? If you are, I need it now.” It was a floor-length gown and we opted not to use the skirt. In a very traditional Kristen way, we altered it to make it uniquely hers. Thank God it was a perfect fit so we slid it on and she was out the door. I liked the Joan of Arc feel and intricate beading. It was quite stunning in person.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IwEsA_0fmX7PdW00

2016 “This is one of my all-time favorites. It came from one of the last few shows that [Karl Lagerfeld] did, and it took place in Cuba, right after they’d reopened so there was an amazing vibe. From what I heard, the dress was modeled after a Cuban cigar with tiny, tiny rolled beads that are supposed to be baby cigars. The sleeves are meant to be the leaves. I love the storytelling and I fell in love with the piece immediately and grabbed it very quickly for her. It’s airy, light, beautiful and romantic. We paired it with a very high and very sexy Christian Louboutin heel. The glam was also very unique — by Kate Lee (makeup) and Adir Abergel (hair) — done using Coco Chanel makeup. I never would’ve thought of that red color, and it was a very cool pop of color. She paired it with a Messika cuff. It was one of the few times that I’ve gotten a major piece of jewelry on her ear as she doesn’t wear jewelry that often.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UG7ZT_0fmX7PdW00

2016 “This came from the same Chanel Resort collection from Cuba. We love to push the limits a little bit, and I loved the idea that it was sheer with no underpinnings; just really sexy and cool. The green was a color she’d never done before and I love how [the glam team] juxtaposed a red lip with the look. It’s timeless yet edgy and very her. Again, as you can see, this is about as close to a gown as she’s going to get, but it still has a lot of unique, interesting detail with the pleating, transparency and embroidery. It’s quite divine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0BJT_0fmX7PdW00

2016 “This was another look that came together last minute. I had them run to the Chanel boutique on the [Croisette] and they brought this t-shirt back. But I said, “I need to cut it. Is that OK?” There was some uncertainty whether it was OK but we cut it. Karl was always so gracious about letting us make things our own. I love how fun, playful and cool it is. For some photo calls, she’s done suiting and other looks but this was very chill for Cannes.”

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey Calls for Action After Hometown School Shooting: “We Must Do Better”

Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to address the mass shooting that occurred earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School in the actor’s hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The tragedy has left at least 19 children and two adults dead and is considered the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Physical' Red Carpet Premiere Canceled in Wake of Texas Shooting'FBI' Season Finale Pulled by CBS After Texas School ShootingTexas School Shooting Kills 19 Children, Two Teachers “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms...
UVALDE, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

David Cronenberg on U.S. Politics: Canadians “Think Everybody in the U.S. Is Completely Insane”

“I hope to commit a few more cinematic crimes before I’m finished,” said David Cronenberg, unveiling his return to Cannes with Crimes of the Future, the competition title that premiered at the film festival on Monday. Despite, in his own words, being “older than the Cannes film festival” (Cronenberg is 77, Cannes celebrates its 75th anniversary this year), the Canadian auteur was in fine form at the Crimes press conference Tuesday, delighting the pack of international journalists with his self-deprecating wit and occasional insights into his body of work. At one point, after one reporter’s long-winded question, the director quipped: “That...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Kristen Stewart Puts a Rock Star Spin on a Classic Princess Diana Outfit

Kristen Stewart is channeling Princess Diana—with a twist. The actress and Chanel ambassador portrayed the late Princess of Wales in her Oscar-nominated performance in the 2021 drama Spencer. Stewart's subsequent press tour included various looks that seemed to subtly pay homage to Diana in tweed outfits, courtesy of Chanel, one of the late royal's beloved brands.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Jerry Lee Lewis
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Ethan Coen
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Person
Olivier Assayas
Person
David Cronenberg
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#French Fashion#Cannes#Chanel
hotnewhiphop.com

FKA Twigs To Star Beside Bill Skarsgård In "The Crow" Reboot

FKA Twigs made her on-screen debut in 2019 when she appeared in Shia LaBeouf's personal, biographical piece, Honey Boy, and since then, the English starlet has been busy with her music, dropping off CAPRISONGS, followed by a slew of stylish music videos earlier this year. Luckily for fans of her...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Matthew McConaughey wants his “least favourite word” removed from the dictionary

Alright, alright, alright, listen up everybody: Matthew McConaughey really wants us all to stop using his “least favourite word.”. The iconic Hollywood actor and beloved Lincoln car salesman posted a short video with a powerful message on social media this week. The post came up accompanied with the peculiar hashtag #soulcash. The word he wants to ban, you’re begging to know? “Unbelievable”.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy