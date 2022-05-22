Oklahoma GOP votes for new leadership, hears from Gov. Kevin Stitt, AG John O'Connor

The Oklahoma Republican Party elected new leadership on Saturday during a meeting in Oklahoma City highlighted by appearances from Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor.

AJ Ferate, the GOP's longstanding legal counsel, bested the state party's director of communications, Miles Rahimi, by a 187-105 vote.

In electing Ferate, the state GOP solidified its leadership position after John Bennett vacated the role to run for congress earlier this year and also outlined party priorities in the lead up to the upcoming election season.

"There has never been a bigger difference where elections matter more now, between red states and blue states, thn we saw in the last couple of years," said Stitt during his remarks to open the meeting.

Kevin Stitt, John O'Connor rally the GOP faithful

Stitt reflected on his mission to combat federal mandates related to the pandemic, a continued focus to sign anti-abortion legislation, including the nation's most restrictive abortion legislation that passed the Legislature last week.

Stitt also voiced his disdain for the Legislature's inability to pass school choice legislation this session while also giving an endorsement for state superintendent of education.

"We need parents to have more choice in their education system," Stitt said. "We needed to get that across the finish line this year. We need to elect Ryan Walters as a superintendent of education."

During the party's committee meeting, much of the conversation prior to the vote for chairman centered on party unification, election concerns related to the 2020 general election and continuing to beat back Democratic efforts in Oklahoma.

As Attorney General John O'Connor came before the crowd of about 150 in the northwest Oklahoma City church, there was an emphasis to promote get out the vote efforts and a call for unity in the state's effort to grapple with the McGirt decision .

"That's really something that I need from you all is to educate these voters, if you want to know what kind of Attorney General you're going to have, look at the guy who's sending out all the lies," said O'Connor, railing against his opponent Gentner Drummond.

Ferate, Rahimi campaign to lead Oklahoma's Republican Party

Before voting on Saturday, party members heard the message of both candidates for GOP chair.

Rahimi pointed to recruiting younger and diverse voters to join the party, as well as fighting back against issues like critical race theory in schools and the need for intra-party communication.

"The state party should be a resource for counties and not the other way around," he said.

Similarly, Ferate focused on parity in backing primary winners and a renewed focus to improve and upgrade the party's funding efforts and donation platforms.

After acting GOP chair Shane Jemison made the announcement of Ferate's victory, in a show of party unity Rahimi made the motion to accept the nomination.

Moving forward, Ferate said the GOP will attempt promote and create more events at the county level, revamp campaign funding drives and rally support around GOP candidates within the party by reaching out to "those who don't always agree with us."

"I say transformative today, because it's going to be transformative for the Oklahoma Republican party," Ferate said.

