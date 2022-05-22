ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Mayor Andy Burnham leads anniversary tributes to Manchester Arena attack victims

By Rebecca Speare-Cole
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evcnH_0fmX7EAl00

Mayor Andy Burnham is among those paying tribute to victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack on the five-year anniversary.

The city is marking the anniversary free of coronavirus restrictions for the first time in three years.

The commemorations on Sunday include church bells tolling at 10.31pm – the time a bomb was detonated at the Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017.

Remembrance services will also take place at the Glade of Light Memorial by the cathedral in the city centre.

Meanwhile, more than 20,000 racers in Sunday’s Great Manchester Run were applauding the 22 victims ahead of the starting pistol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMcNr_0fmX7EAl00

Mayor Mr Burnham led tributes to the victims on Twitter, sharing pictures of the Glade Of Light memorial.

He wrote: “Their names forever at the heart of our city.

“Their families and those affected always in our thoughts.

“Our thanks for the goodness and strength of the people of Greater Manchester – eternal.”

Mr Burnham was also pictured at the Great Manchester Run with survivor Freya Lewis.

He also showed off a Manchester “worker bee” tattoo on his arm – the symbol of the city.

Ms Lewis, 19, who learned to walk again after suffering multiple injuries, fractures and burns at the bombing, will be running for the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity, who saved her life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35pMnB_0fmX7EAl00

Ms Lewis, who used a wheelchair for three months and whose best friend Nell Jones, then 14, was killed in the attack, has raised more than £67,000 with her family since the attack.

Cheshire-raised Ms Lewis told BBC Breakfast on Sunday morning that Manchester “means the world to me”.

She said: “It’s the most incredible city, I’ll always remember the way it came together and took me in as a Mancunian, as one of their own.”

She also said she would remember Nell Jones “in everything that I do, really. She’s a very unforgettable person, she was just the most wonderful sister to me and someone that will be with me for the rest of my life”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also paid tribute to the victims and said the courage shown by people in Manchester in the days following the attack had “touched the world”.

He said: “Like the country my thoughts are with the victims, families and friends of all those affected by the cowardly attack on Manchester Arena five years ago today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JcxaN_0fmX7EAl00

“This was an act of terrorism against the freedoms we all hold dear, but as the people of Manchester demonstrated so courageously in the days that followed, hatred will never win.

“The bravery and defiance shown by Mancunians touched the world and just as we remember all those taken from us, we must remember and celebrate that triumph of love and community.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer wrote: “Today we remember the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing, which left thousands injured and 22 innocent lives lost.

“My thoughts are with their loved ones and the people of Manchester. Your strength showed that hatred will never prevail.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=454Fon_0fmX7EAl00

Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram also tweeted: “5 years on from the Manchester Arena bombing, the Liverpool City Region continues to stand together with Manchester and all of those affected by the attack.

“Today we’ll be keeping the victims and their loved ones – including Liverpool’s Megan Hurley – in our thoughts.”

Half a decade ago, thousands of children and parents had enjoyed an Ariana Grande concert at the arena.

Manchester-born Salman Abedi, 22, surrounded by the throng of youngsters leaving the gig, exploded his shrapnel-packed rucksack bomb, sending thousands of nuts and bolts shredding everything in their path.

Along with the 22 bystanders killed, six of them children, hundreds more were injured.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Raheem Bailey: Boy aged 11 ‘called N-word’ before attack that left him needing finger amputated

A Black boy who lost his finger “fleeing bullies” at school was called the N-word among other slurs in the weeks leading up to the attack, his mother has said.Raheem Bailey, 11, was allegedly beaten by a group of children at school last Tuesday and broke his finger while climbing a fence to escape his tormentors, Shantal Bailey told The Independent. At hospital doctors decided that the finger had to be amputated.Police are now investigating a report of an assault on Raheem at the secondary school, and the school trust closed all of its campuses on Monday.Ms Bailey said her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family with autistic child told easyJet flight is cancelled after waiting for two hours on runway

A mother of an autistic child says her family was forced to wait for two hours after boarding an easyJet flight yesterday - only to be told their flight was cancelled.Nicola Caine, along with her husband, son and daughter, was booked onto easyJet flight U21903 on Monday, scheduled to depart from Manchester for Tenerife at 5.10pm.She told The Independent: “We received information from the easyJet app in the morning that the flight was delayed until 6.10pm. “We arrived at the airport at 2pm but had no problems with check in or security.”Shortly after 6pm, Ms Caine says the family was...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

New 145-mile cycling route launched to mark Kent Day

A new long-distance cycling route through Kent has been unveiled to mark Kent Day, an annual celebration of the ancient county.The Cantii Way, launched by charity Cycling UK on Thursday, is 145 miles long (234km) and begins and ends in the village of Wye, close to Ashford in Kent.The route is designed to take cyclists through the diverse scenery and history of the so-called Garden of England.It can be ridden in one go over three or four days and passes through Canterbury, Whitstable, Folkestone and Dover. With regular train stations along its length, it could also be split up over several...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Andy Burnham
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Listed status for murals at city’s flyover underpass

A “playful and lively” group of concrete murals that was built in a way to encourage people to climb on them has been given listed status.The three banked mural walls in the pedestrian concourse of Birmingham’s Hockley flyover underpass feature geometric shapes and abstract patterns.The flyover opened in 1968 and the murals, designed by sculptor William Mitchell, reflect a movement in the mid-20th Century when public art was often commissioned to enhance otherwise utilitarian structures.This happened at a time of significant development in road infrastructure.Mitchell, who died in 2020 aged 94, had described Hockley flyover as “one of the greatest...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

FA on ‘high alert’ to avoid crowd trouble on England trip to Germany in June

The Football Association are sending a high-security operation to Munich next month, amid concerns that a rise in anti-social behaviour will see unrest around England’s Nations League against Germany, and potentially see another home game played behind closed doors due to a Uefa suspended sentence.Since the match is the first away game accessible to supporters since Czech Republic in October 2019, and comes the night after the anniversary of D-Day, there is “high alert” within the federation about a resumption of trouble.The issue had been a growing concern in the years before the pandemic, but the rise in recent incidents...
UEFA
The Independent

Sue Gray report: Fury in Whitehall as senior officials escape Partygate punishment

Sue Gray’s report has triggered a fresh wave of fury among officials in Whitehall, outraged at the lack of punishment for senior civil servants.A host of officials told The Independent that Ms Gray’s lack of recommendations for disciplinary actions has left them unable to clean up the civil service’s reputation.“Simon, Martin, Helen and others have brought the service into disrepute,” a senior Whitehall source said.Simon Case, the UK’s most senior official, attended gatherings near his office and the birthday party for which the chancellor Rishi Sunak and prime minister Boris Johnson were both fined. He did not receive a fine...
U.K.
The Independent

Security criticised for aggressively tackling female pitch invader

Security staff have been criticised for aggressively tackling a woman who ran onto the pitch during a football match in Tennessee in the US.Footage of the incident was widely shared on Twitter – with critics arguing excessive force was used on the woman who sprinted across the stadium while the game had been paused.The incident occurred after a major league soccer match between Nashville and Atlanta United had to be stopped as heavy rain was ravaging Geodis Park stadium in Nashville Fairgrounds on Sunday.In the clip, a member of security can be seen grabbing the woman running across the pitch...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

665K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy