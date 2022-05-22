ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul offers to fight Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva ‘on same night’

By Sarah Rendell
 3 days ago

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul says he would be able to beat Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva on the same night.

Paul, who has an unbeaten professional record , hasn’t fought since he knocked out Tyron Woodley in December. He has been sizing up his next opponent with Mayweather and Silva among those as potential options. But the star has now said he’d take them on back-to-back.

“I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night,” Paul tweeted.

A fight could happen between Paul and Silva with the latter saying his is ready for the “challenge” of fighting the social media star.

“It’s possible,” he told SI. “People need to respect the Paul brothers. Those kids are talented, and they’ve opened people’s eyes about the good and bad in combat sports. I’m preparing my body for a challenge. We’ll see what happens.

“I made the transition from my MMA career to boxing, and I’m doing something I love. I am training hard every day, so I’m not surprised at my success. I’m not impressed yet, either. I have a lot more work to do.”

Paul has discussed who he could next fight with a fan favourite being Tommy Fury. Fury backed out of a fight with Paul in December due to illness and the pair have not yet re-arranged the match.

But Paul has said there are other star names in the mix.

“But I want to see the Anderson Silva fight and how he does, how he looks,” Paul told The Mirror . “There are other talks with Mike Tyson and other names under the table so really we’re just looking for the best opportunity. For me, Tommy is an easy fight, so maybe I’ll just run it up, get a quick knockout and then move on from there, But maybe not.”

Comments / 11

Tom#1
3d ago

This guy has definitely been affected by too many steroids would be my opinion. He is suffering from some type of psychosis that is definite!

Reply(2)
6
Matt Day
2d ago

lmfao still not calling out current fighters in his weight clasd. 🤣 😭 😂

Reply
7
