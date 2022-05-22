ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven days: Memorial Weekend Pensacola returns; P3 Comedy Fest rallies for TAPS

By Pensacola News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
Seven days out is your guide to entertainment events, concerts, festivals and activities in Escambia and Santa Rosa County.

MONDAY

Monday Night Blues

7 p.m. Monday, May 23. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Seville Quarter and the Blues Society of Northwest Florida are bringing the “blues” back to the Seville Quarter Entertainment District. The event features live blues music and "BBQ and Bud" food and drink specials. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com.

TUESDAY

Navarre Garden Club’s Biannual Flower Show

9 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 24 and 25. St. Sylvester Catholic Church, 6464 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze. The Navarre Garden Club presents their biannual flower show with the theme, Flowers - Everyday Joy. The program will feature a display of local horticulture and floral design entries, as well as newer categories of photography and botanical arts. Free. More info: 850-396-5494.

Jazz Concerts with Joe Occhipinti & Friends

1 p.m. the first and fourth Tuesday through July 26. West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring St. The West Florida Public Library is sponsoring a series of jazz concerts hosted by Joe Occhipinti, one of Jazz Pensacola’s founding members. Occhipinti and his friends will perform jazz standards as an educational outreach to highlight the Jazz Room on the second floor of the library. Free. More info: jazzpensacola.com.

Ever wanted to try a sushi burrito?: Ever wanted to try a sushi burrito? Now's your chance at Poke Bowl on Gulf Breeze Parkway

Bands on the Beach

7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, Pensacola Beach. Pensacola Beach's popular outdoor summer concert series with performers for every musical taste. Featuring a lineup of regional artists, Bands on the Beach delivers an eclectic musical experience throughout the entire summer. This week features the Bay Bridge Band. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. More info: 850-932-2257 or visitpensacolabeach.com.

Tuesday Night Jazz

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Enjoy jazz with Melodious Allen and The Funk Heads in Lili Marlene's. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com.

THURSDAY

Johnny Chisholm Presents Memorial Weekend Pensacola

Thursday through Sunday, May 26 through 29. Pensacola Beach, Park East. The largest LGBTQ event held in North America for Memorial Day for the past 29 years returns to Pensacola Beach with nightly parties, daily beach tea dances, DJs Ben Bakson, Isaac Escalante, Will Lowe, Kidd Madonny, Dan Slater and DSP, as well as lights by J. Bryan Holcombe and video by Jimmy Bartlett. Admission: $40 to $350. For ages 18 and older. More info: johnnychisholm.com.

Christopher's Concerts

6 p.m. Thursday, May 26. St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave. Christopher's Concerts free live music showcases featuring some of the best local bands in the area. Attendees are welcome to bring their own beverages and food. This week features Mark Gillman & Jeff Nall. Free. More info: 850-433-0074.

Heroes Among Us speaker series

6 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. The “Heroes Among Us” series, founded in 2013, features individuals from all branches of the military service. The goal is to let these heroes share their experiences with others, both civilians and military veterans as well as active-duty members. The events are organized and sponsored by the Marine Corps League, J.R. Spears Detachment 066. This month features Lt. Col. Frank Adams, United States Marine Corps. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com.

FRIDAY

P3 Comedy Fest

Friday through Sunday, May 27 through 29. Various venues throughout Pensacola and Pensacola Beach. Every Memorial Day Weekend, the funniest LGBTQ+ comedians gather in Pensacola to raise spirits and funds for the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. Better known as TAPS, this charitable organization provides much needed mental health services to grieving Gold Star Military Families. This year’s festival features 60 comedians bringing the laughs from all over the country. More info: facebook.com/p3comedyfest.

Bands on the Blackwater

7 p.m. Friday, May 27. Jernigan’s Landing on Blackwater River, downtown Milton. Bands on the Blackwater is a free outdoor concert series held Friday nights. The series offers a variety of music from local favorites to national touring bands. Bluegrass, country, blues and rock 'n' roll will be performed. This week features 12Eleven. More info: 850-564-1647 or facebook.com/BandsOnTheBlackwater.

More: The REX Theatre showed the classics. The Rex Café coffee shop will be serving them.

In case you missed it: Second location for Cafe Nola, Restaurant Nola, to replace Franco's Italian Restaurant

DEPARTURE: The Journey Tribute Band

7 p.m., doors; 8 p.m., show; Friday, May 27. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. In their 14th year together, DEPARTURE is the most respected Journey tribute band in the nation. DEPARTURE replicates the look, sound and feel of the original 80s rock super group. The band performs for two hours straight without taking a break to give their audience the true concert experience. $16. For all ages. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com.

SATURDAY

Fifth annual Family Beach Fest

2 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. Enjoy a free concert honoring God, family and the military on Pensacola Beach with special guests Freedom Worship, Adam Field, Kirby Calhoun, and headlining band Christafari. More info: facebook.com/FamilyBeachFest.

Hollywood Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre Show

6 p.m., doors; 7 p.m., show; Saturday, May 28. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. You are on set with Max Moon’s film company, Insanity Pictures, and he is grossly over budget on his latest film, TOR-nado. When something goes terribly wrong on set it will be up to Detective Gunn and you to figure out, “Who done it?” $65. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com.

Inferno Burlesque

7 p.m., doors; 8 p.m., show; Saturday, May 28. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. Inferno Burlesque is presenting the hottest burlesque show in town featuring burlesque, variety and drag acts from all over the nation. Tickets start at $15. For ages 18 and older. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com.

Margie Shortt Dancers Grand Finale

7:01 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox St. This is the annual staple of the Margie Shortt Dance Studio and a rite of passage for thousands of youngsters, providing each of them a chance to shine in front of family and friends. The production offers students a professionally directed performance that allows them to present to their families and friends the results of a year’s hard work, dedication, and progress. Tickets start at $20. More info: 850-595-3880 or pensacolasaenger.com.

PENSACOLA, FL
