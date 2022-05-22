ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top stories of the week: New Pensacola Beach sign, 'Top Gun' mugs, new shopping and more

By Brandon Girod, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

New development once again tops the news this past week. Here's a few of our best stories from the past week that are available to subscribers only:

Santa Rosa County continues to see new shopping options with the new Ol' Diamond Store setting up shop near Jay and the Merganser Commons opening in Milton .

Pensacola Beach is also getting yet another beach sign after the third sign that was replaced just a few years ago needs to be replaced again because of damage it suffered in Hurricane Sally in 2020.

A Pensacola mug business had a special custom delivery for the upcoming movie " Top Gun: Maverick " when it was asked to make mugs for the actors in the film.

Last up is a feature story on Pine Forest Eagles and their potential for another run at the state title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfs9W_0fmX6wXA00

Pine Forest using strong spring to prepare for another state title bid

Full story: Pine Forest attacks spring session with inspiration, focus after state championship defeat

Spring football couldn't have come soon enough for the Pine Forest Eagles.

With two separate goal line chances to go up by two scores on Tampa Jesuit in the Class 6A championship game last fall, the Eagles failed to convert and allowed a touchdown to lose in the final seconds.

That sting has remained with the team since the final horn, and likely forever will unless they redeem themselves. This spring, they've been hitting the practice field hard in hopes of inching ahead to do just that this time around.

Pensacola Beach sign being replaced for fourth time

Fully story: The iconic Pensacola Beach sign is being replaced. Again. Here's why

The Pensacola community will be getting a new Pensacola Beach sign, even though the current one went up less than three years ago.

This will make for the fourth sign in total, the first of which was installed at its current location in the early 1960s.

Now, because of damage from Hurricane Sally in 2020, Escambia County officials are moving forward on replacing the sign. County Commissioner Robert Bender — who represents Pensacola Beach — told the News Journal it will feature LED lights and be designed exactly like the original.

Pensacola business had custom delivery for 'Top Gun: Maverick' actors

Full story: Pensacola business tapped to make custom gifts for Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' cast

If you've never served in the United States military, the odds are you don't own an official designator beer stein or coffee cup made by the A & J Mug Shop in downtown Pensacola.

But Tom Cruise does.

The long-awaited nationwide theatrical release of Cruise's next summer blockbuster, "Top Gun: Maverick," is slated for May 24 after relatively long delays prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jay's Ol' Diamond Store is a popular new business with an old soul

Full story: Diamond in the rough? Why Ol' Diamond Store in Jay is quickly becoming a fan favorite

With a sign above your head that reads, "Crack one open for the farmers," a plate of fresh homestyle cooking at the table and a collection of warm welcomes and handshakes that can make anyone — including strangers — crack a smile, this new establishment in Santa Rosa County's north end has quickly become an old favorite.

The Southern-charmed convenience store and deli, the Ol' Diamond Store at 12200 Chumuckla Highway in Jay, features a collection of walled fridges and grocery racks similar to what you would find in a convenience store. But farther in is a counter and a kitchen where you can find breakfast and lunch comfort cooking.

Keith Dewise said the menu will feature staples like biscuits, toast, eggs, gravy and the like for breakfast. He said the two main lunch meals are the chicken tenders and the burger, but added that as the couple gets community input, they will try different things. Already, he said, they have sampled selling Philly cheesesteaks and gumbo. One of the specialty items he takes particular pride in is the griddle-cooked garlic bologna sandwich.

Merganser Commons to open with first round of retailers this August

Full story: New retail plaza bringing new businesses to Milton's Merganser Commons. See what's coming:

Milton's Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates is well on its way to opening this summer, with a brand-new Publix shopping center and the first round of retailers slated to open in August.

Branch Properties Partner Brett Horowitz said that Branch has been working on the development since late-2020, though Merg Hoffman of Merganser Enterprises had been working on the development since a few years before.

So far, there are four remaining vacancies left to fill the center, or about 5,600 square feet available out of the 66,921-square-foot shopping center.

Some of the secured incoming tenants so far include Domino's Pizza, Great Clips, Pace-based Nikko Sushi, Grand Nail Lounge and Milton-based Scoops Ice Cream and Sweets.

IN THIS ARTICLE
