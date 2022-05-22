If you look closely at the Aluma Signs logo, you will see a woman running down the beach wearing a swim cap and a one-piece bathing suit.

"She represents the strong woman, running forward with her mission in mind," said David Keigley, Aluma Signs designer and fabricator. "When you go on our website , you will notice her when you order anything and anywhere else. That's my wife, Carri. It's a photo I took of her in Thailand 20 years ago, and that became our logo."

Keigley credits his wife for being the driving force for Aluma signs, with her owning 51% of the company to his 49%.

"She's the one who put on the whole opening event, organizing all the ribbon cuttings with the chambers, and she's awesome," Keigley said. "She has a great administrative mind and has a talent for steering us in the direction we need to go."

Aluma Signs, located at 400 N. Tarragona St. in Pensacola, recently cut the ribbon on its new location. Since 2003, Aluma Signs has specialized in signage, displays, workplace solutions and UV printing.

"We were overseas in the fashion industry for years," Keigley said. "We worked as models, as well as photographers and makeup artists. We did both sides of the camera for years and we were looking for something to do so we didn't have to travel as much. We settled in Miami and I started tinkering around with a way to frame some of my photography."

Once Keigley figured out a way to frame things in an aesthetically pleasing manner, he obtained a patent for his design.

"It got picked up by a few big clients like Marriott, because it had a modern, sporty look," Keigley said. "Then Major League Soccer picked up the product for their offices in New York. But it started with a picture frame and my photography."

From there, the business began to grow, adding new clients, services and products. But as Miami began to grow and pick up the pace, Keigley knew it was time to return to the place he called home — Pensacola.

"We decided to move back to Pensacola before it got too big," Keigley said. "We started building the company here in Gulf Breeze. As you start to get opportunities to grow the business in other areas, that's when we started realizing there was a lot of crossover between the display systems we've been doing and custom work."

Among the requests and opportunities that emerged during the pandemic involved the creation of sneeze guards for businesses.

"We started building sneeze guards," Keigley said. "Custom ones and standard ones and we started sending them all throughout the country. We sold thousands of them. From Seattle to New York and the Gulf Coast."

At Aluma Signs, no job is too big or too small.

"From a simple design, for a yard sign or sticker, to the most complex, monument sign, and everything in between, we have a large gamut of stuff we do. It's always fun and exciting, because we never know what's coming our way."

Aluma Signs is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit alumasigns.com or call 850-932-4064.

