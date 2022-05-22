Minister refuses to say who called Boris Johnson meeting with Sue Gray

A cabinet minister has refused to say if No 10 called a “secret meeting” with Sue Gray about her Partygate investigation.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi ducked multiple questions about who requested the talks, which have prompted fears that the “independent” investigation will be “a stitch up”.

But Mr Zahawi insisted he did not know who called the meeting, while declining to say whether No 10 had refused to give him the information.

“The prime minister does not, did not, and would never, intervene in this report,” he told Sky News .

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.