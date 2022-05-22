ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minister refuses to say who called Boris Johnson meeting with Sue Gray

By Eliza Ketcher
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGVyW_0fmX6qEo00

A cabinet minister has refused to say if No 10 called a “secret meeting” with Sue Gray about her Partygate investigation.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi ducked multiple questions about who requested the talks, which have prompted fears that the “independent” investigation will be “a stitch up”.

But Mr Zahawi insisted he did not know who called the meeting, while declining to say whether No 10 had refused to give him the information.

“The prime minister does not, did not, and would never, intervene in this report,” he told Sky News .

The Independent

Sue Gray report - live: Boris Johnson must resign ‘in public interest,’ says Tory MP

Boris Johnson must resign in “the public interest”, a Tory MP has said, as the fallout from Sue Gray’s damning inquiry into raucous No 10 parties during lockdown continued.MP for York Outer Julian Sturdy tweeted that he felt “unable” to give Mr Johnson the benefit of the doubt and “feel it is in the public interest for him to resign”.Despite pressure from his own side to quit, the prime minister said he “overwhelmingly” believed he should remain in office despite public anger at the “bitter and painful” conclusions of the Partygate saga.Mr Johnson issued a televised apology over...
Daily Mail

Party photos casts doubt over Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak fines as they are shown 'having a snack while doing their best for the country', Tory MP says

The fines for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak attending the PM’s birthday celebrations were thrown into doubt yesterday by newly released photos. The images show it was a low-key event more akin to a business meeting. Mr Johnson was pictured with the Chancellor and senior civil servant Simon Case...
The Independent

Boris Johnson tells public to ‘move on’ from Partygate despite unanswered questions

Boris Johnson has told the public to “move on” from the Partygate scandal, despite Sue Gray’s report revealing drunkenness, vomiting and damage at the illegal events and the abuse of cleaners who objected to them.The long-awaited report sparked fresh calls for the prime minister to quit and also left key unanswered questions – after he twice refused to say what happened at the so-called “Abba party” in his own flat.It also revealed that Mr Johnson’s former private secretary, Martin Reynolds, was urged to cancel the “BYOB party” staged in the No 10 garden, although no there was no evidence...
The Independent

Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson’s apology to cleaners and security staff ‘too little, too late’

Boris Johnson’s apology for the treatment of Downing Street cleaners and security guards during illegal gatherings is “too little, too late”, a worker has said.The Sue Gray report detailed “unacceptable” incidents and revealed how one cleaner had to scrub red wine from a wall after a raucous Christmas party that violated Covid restrictions.“I was made aware of multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff – this was unacceptable,” the report said.Addressing parliament on Wednesday, the prime minister said rudeness towards staff was “absolutely inexcusable” and that “whoever was responsible” should apologise.“Frankly, I...
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Brandon Lewis and US delegation due to discuss protocol dispute

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis is set to meet with members of a US congressional delegation at Hillsborough Castle on Wednesday evening.Chair of the United States House of Representatives’ Committee on Ways and Means Richard Neal is leading the delegation that has met with political leaders in Ireland, the UK and Belgium.On Tuesday, Mr Neal was criticised by unionists for claiming the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol seemed “manufactured” and that it was “up to London” to help find a solution.Mr Lewis was to outline the “significant” problems the UK Government has with the protocol that he said Northern...
The Independent

Slovenian lawmakers approve liberal-green leader as new PM

Slovenia’s parliament on Wednesday voted to appoint the leader of a liberal-green party that won last month’s election as the country’s new prime minister, replacing a right-wing populist.Lawmakers voted 54-30 for Robert Golob, head of the Freedom Movement party, to take the position. A separate vote is expected in early June to confirm Golob's new government.Golob, a former business executive and a newcomer in politics, told parliament earlier Wednesday that tackling problems in healthcare and containing rising energy and food prices will be his priorities.“A month ago, voters made it clear that they want to live in a normal...
The Independent

Lewis to commission abortion services ‘within weeks’ if Stormont does not act

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said he will move to commission abortion services in the region “within weeks” if Stormont does not.Mr Lewis said he has both a moral and legal duty to act if there continues to be no movement.It comes after the UK Government took further legislative action last week in a bid to ensure the full delivery of abortion services in Northern Ireland.Abortion laws in the region were liberalised in 2019 following laws passed by Westminster at a time when the powersharing government at Stormont had collapsed.However, while individual health trusts in Northern Ireland currently offer...
The Independent

US has not been asked to help in probe of reporter's killing

Neither Israel nor the Palestinian Authority has formally requested U.S. assistance in the investigation into the killing of a Palestinian-American reporter during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, the State Department said Wednesday.An AP reconstruction of the May 11 killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh lends support to Palestinian witnesses who say she was shot by Israeli soldiers. But Israel and the PA each have sole possession of potentially crucial evidence needed for any final conclusion. Israel says Abu Akleh was killed during a complex shootout between soldiers and Palestinian militants, and that only ballistic...
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: Majority of UK public supports windfall tax, poll shows

The majority of people support a windfall tax on energy firms that would be used to help those struggling with the cost of living crisis, according to new polling shared withThe Independent.Almost two thirds – 63 per cent – of the UK public support the idea of a one-off levy on energy giants, which reported bumper profits this month thanks to surging oil and gas prices, according to a new poll commissioned by environmental think tank Green Alliance.Sixty-six per cent of those who voted for the Conservative Party in the 2019 election said they were in favour of a windfall...
The Independent

Tories launch investigation after tweet from candidate’s account says 16-year-old girls ‘have creamy, buttery smell’

A local Conservative party is investigating a tweet from the account of a candidate in the local elections that said 16-year-old girls have a “buttery, creamy” smell, The Independent can reveal.A post on the Twitter account of Jonty Campbell, who has stood several times for Preston Conservatives, said: “Here’s the thing with girls 22 or under, they smell massively different to a girl of 28. Girls aged 16 to, say 23, have this buttery, creamy, slightly sweet smell that is unbelievably magnetic.”The tweet, sent on Saturday night, was met with disgust online after a screengrab of it was shared by...
The Independent

The Independent

