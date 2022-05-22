ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina South's Jackson Perry and Maddox Xaysongkham learned golf from family

By Dylan Sherwood, Salina Journal
 3 days ago
Salina South freshman Jackson Perry and sophomore Maddox Xaysongkham have been playing golf since before they were in elementary school.

Both learned the game through a family member. For Perry, it was his grandfather, Richard Houghton, and for Xaysongkham, it was his father, Sonny.

Now, all their hard work playing golf has paid off as Perry and Xaysongkham will make their first appearance at the Class 5A state tournament Monday in Winfield.

"It's pretty cool that we've both learned that from somebody in the family," Perry said. "Since I was a young age, (Houghton) kind of just taught me after a while and I've enjoyed it ever since."

Xaysongkham said his father took up golf when he was 27 years old; Xaysongkham, on the other hand, was 3.

"I've just been playing with him ever since," Xaysongkham said.

Continuing to develop as underclassmen

Perry and Xaysongkham are part of the South program filled with freshmen and sophomores. Xaysongkham was one stroke away from qualifying for state as a freshman in 2021. This year, he shot an 85 at the Maize regional, good for a tie for ninth and qualifier for state as an individual.

"Last year was a great year for Maddox and some of our other players to gain some experience and learn and grow in the game," South coach Jason Hooper said. "Maddox has really taken everything that we've taught him. He's really gotten better over the course of a season."

Xaysongkham said he's glad he was finally able to qualify for state and have a teammate go with him as well.

"I'm happy, and it'll be fun and exciting to see what happens Monday," Xaysongkham said. "My mental game is stronger and I think that's what helped me."

Perry suffered a concussion earlier on in the season, but saved his best for the latter part of the season. He shot a 79 at regionals and placed fifth.

"He's been trying to find his rhythm all year," Hooper said. "He's finally coming into his best golf here late in the year, and what a great time to do it."

With Perry and Xaysongkham being South's only golfers at state, they're looking to get the program back to where it was in 2019. In 2021, the Cougars didn't have a single state qualifier, but last week at the Maize regional they finished just one stroke away from qualifying as a team.

"It was a gut punch for them to not make it, and they thought they had a really good shot," Hooper said. "(We've) got a bunch of kids that are motivated (and) they're young. They're all really good friends. They're gonna play a lot in the offseason and that's what it takes to have a good program in golf."

How Perry and Xaysongkham will approach state

Hooper told both of his golfers they need to treat the state tournament like any other tournament.

"It's another day out on the golf course. It's another opportunity," Hooper said. "If you make it bigger than that, then the moment will get you. You never know what's good enough, you just do the best you can and at the end of the day, we'll find out where that falls or where that settles.

"Hopefully that'll be their approach on Monday."

Perry has a goal of qualifying for the second day.

"I'm pretty happy I got there as a freshman," he said.

Dylan Sherwood has been a sports reporter for the Salina Journal since August 2019. He can be reached at dsherwood@salina.com or on Twitter @DSherwoodSJ

