ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

After 27 years, Palm Springs High School band director passes baton to son

By Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Ga8e_0fmX6npr00

The lights dimmed, the snappy drumbeat of "Hey Pachuco" kicked into full swing and a packed house at the Richards Center for the Arts roared with applause as the tribute concert to the Class of 2022 got underway. But the real stars of the night were legendary Palm Springs High School band and visual corps directors Brian and Beverley Ingelson, who are retiring this summer after 27 years.

The concert on Wednesday was chock-full of pomp and circumstance and even tears of joy from the Ingelson family and dozens of band boosters and alumni in the concert hall. Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton went on stage to declare May 18 "Beverley and Brian Ingelson Day," and field representatives from the offices of state Assemblymember Chad Mayes and U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz made presentations in the Ingelsons' honor.

"Your legacy will live on forever after each of us is long gone," said Ruiz's field representative, Janine Gregory, herself a Palm Springs High band alumna.

A quarter-century of success

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKLma_0fmX6npr00

The Ingelsons have led the Palm Springs High Spirit of the Sands music program since the mid-1990s. Brian served as director of bands, while Beverley, a full-time nurse, oversaw the flag corps.

Under their auspices, the band and visual corps have performed all around the world — at the Sydney Opera House, Disneyland Paris, the Great Wall of China, Capetown City Hall in South Africa, and the second inauguration parade for President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C. — just to name a few prominent venues.

While the trips have been highlights, Brian Ingelson said in retirement he expects to miss the mundane moments of teaching more than anything else.

"I think it'll be the daily interaction, that energy that you get from the students," he said in an interview with The Desert Sun last week. "They become very much like a part of your family."

For the Ingelsons, music is literally a family affair. Brian and Beverley met in their high school music program. Their three sons all played music, and two of them, Matthew and William, made their way to Wednesday night's concert for a couple of big surprises.

William, a former PSHS drum major, led band alumni in the audience in a surprise performance of the fight song, which his father wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sis7G_0fmX6npr00

Matt, the band director at Desert Hot Springs High, accompanied on trumpet a former PSHS choir teacher in a duet of Frank Sinatra's "My Way," a tribute to his father's staunch commitment to the music program's excellence.

"(In my program), students learn that you have to aim for perfection, even though you'll never reach it," Brian Ingelson told The Desert Sun. "You know, you can't play 90% of the notes right and expect a good outcome, especially if your 90% isn't the same as everybody else's."

Ingelson is a conservatory-trained musician turned educator, so his striving for diligence should come as no surprise. Impressively, he has transferred that mindset to his students, for whom the hard work has paid off. He says at least 95% of seniors in the music program have pursued college or university. In addition, Beverley, who is in the process of obtaining her doctorate in nursing, has helped many students enter that profession.

"When Bev worked with the girls in the flag corps, she literally changed their lives," Brian said. "We have so many students both in the flags and the band that have ended up going into nursing because they saw her role model and what she did and what she was able to do."

Passing the baton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LD5az_0fmX6npr00

The most emotional surprise of all on Wednesday was an announcement from Palm Springs High Principal Mike Ventura that Matt Ingelson will succeed his father as the band director.

"You only get to do this once in your life," Brian Ingelson said to the audience. "So, with your indulgence, I would like to pass the baton."

"This feels like I'm coming home," Matt said. "This is my home."

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: After 27 years, Palm Springs High School band director passes baton to son

Comments / 0

Related
thepalmspringspost.com

Daily Briefing: Cannabis cancelation, special designation for airport, and more

📅 It’s Tuesday, 5/24. 🌞 Today’s weather: Sunny and 102 degrees. 🎶 Setting the mood: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by Cat Power. 📵 Situational awareness: Customers of T-Mobile in the city reported outages yesterday, and they weren’t alone. According to reports, an upgrade is taking place on the network and it may take 72 hours to complete.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Brit + Co

The Color Lover’s Travel Guide to Palm Springs + Joshua Tree

You know that feeling when you travel somewhere and can’t believe the entire place is photogenic? Like, every corner of the town down to the pawn shops and parking lots? That’s how we felt about Palm Springs and Joshua Tree. Yes, the mid-century architecture, magical other-worldly national park, palm trees a-plenty, and expansive Mojave Desert are no doubt majestic. But what truly makes these destinations beautiful is that everything is perpetually sun-drenched, and better for it. The sun is an integral part of the Palm Springs and Joshua Tree experience, and it seems as though everything has been designed with the bright, hot sun in mind. If you consider yourself a color lover, you need to witness this firsthand. Today, we’ve teamed up with the Sherwin-Williams® ColorSnap® Visualizer app to bring you our second installment of our travel guides for the color obsessed. And it’s all about sun, sun, sun and the breathtaking color palettes that sunlight creates in Southern California. Let’s go!
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CVHS student with rare eye disorder celebrates upcoming graduation

Thousands of Coachella Valley students are less than a week away from graduating from high school, but it's an extra special occasion for one local student. In a few days, Esmeralda Vargas will be the first in her family to receive her high school diploma. "I feel excited and proud of myself," Vargas told Telemundo The post CVHS student with rare eye disorder celebrates upcoming graduation appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cannabis license of Palm Springs business owner revoked after she drops appeal in case

A Palm Springs business owner who had originally said the city was wrong to revoke her cannabis cultivation licenses has now dropped her appeal in the case. News Channel 3 spoke to Joy Meredith in November after allegations arose that she was illegally cultivating in a space she was not licensed to. At the time, The post Cannabis license of Palm Springs business owner revoked after she drops appeal in case appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Education
City
Palm Springs, CA
State
Washington State
Local
California Education
City
Washington, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Daily Briefing: ‘A slap in our face,’ pedestrian death, and more

📅 It’s Monday, 5/23. ☀️ Today’s weather: Sunny skies and 100 degrees. 🎶 Setting the mood: “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone. 🎓 Situational awareness: This is a big week for Palm Springs High School seniors. Yesterday was the senior brunch, today is their pool party, and tomorrow scholarships are announced. It all leads up to Thursday night’s graduation ceremony.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley Firebirds will host a community street hockey clinic on May 23 in Mecca

The Coachella Valley Firebirds, Acrisure Arena and Desert Recreation District, along with Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez and assembly member Eduardo Garcia, are scheduled to hold an intro to youth street hockey clinic community event. This event marks more than 5,000 local children having participated in the Firebirds Street Hockey Clinics this year. Acrisure Arena and Coachella Valley Firebirds will have several personnel attending the event that will take The post Coachella Valley Firebirds will host a community street hockey clinic on May 23 in Mecca appeared first on KESQ.
MECCA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Memorial Day events in the Coachella Valley

Memorial Day is a day where we can remember and honor those who've paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Below is a list of local events celebrating Memorial Day: Flower Drop at the Palm Springs Air Museum:Air Fair starts at 10 AM, and Flower Drop Ceremony starts at 1 PM. As The post Memorial Day events in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
thepalmspringspost.com

Daily Briefing: Familiar frustrations, cannabis conundrum, and more

📅 It’s Wednesday, 5/25. 🌞 Today’s weather: Sunny and 105 degrees. 🎶 Setting the mood: “It’s My House” by Diana Ross. 🏠 Situational awareness: The latest homeless point in time count resulted in no surprises. Data released Tuesday shows the unhoused population increased 15% in Riverside County during the last two years.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Three Female Athletes at La Quinta High School Sign College Letters of Intent

On Monday, three student-athletes at La Quinta high school signed their college letters of intent. A huge congratulations to Emmi, MaryJane, and Sydney!. Emmi Von Scherr is headed to West Point Academy, where she will run track and cross country. Emmi is most excited to serve her country and after college, she hopes to rise the ranks in the united states army.
LA QUINTA, CA
KEYT

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lock down

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert has been put on lockdown due to a report of shots fired. A base spokesperson says the report Monday morning was anonymous and there’s no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. The base police force is investigating. The base is east of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Band#The Band#Hot Springs#Highschool#Palm Springs High School#Ingelsons
highlandernews.org

Student workers hold a protest in solidarity with student’s attempts to unionize

Student workers at UC Riverside held a protest on Wednesday May 18 at the university’s Bell Tower in solidarity of student’s attempts to unionize. The protest was organized and supported by students from the UCR Botanical Gardens, R’Garden, 28ers organization, United Student Labor Action Coalition and the Graduate Student Union to name a few.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Salute to Coachella Valley 2022 graduates

Across the Coachella Valley, thousands of seniors are saying their goodbyes to their high schools and venturing out to start the rest of their life. This year News Channel 3 is highlighting some students and their achievements. https://youtu.be/_4ewKA8WnjI Jennifer Garcia: Indio High School Garcia holds the honorary title of Summa Cum Laude for her graduating The post Salute to Coachella Valley 2022 graduates appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo suspends open burning, closes hiking trails amid early fire season

Due to an unusually early start to the fire season, CalFire has suspended outdoor residential burn permits in Riverside County until further notice. The dry conditions, ongoing drought and low rainfall levels have prompted officials to close hiking trails and ban open burning. Any outdoor burning of landscape debris, leaves or branches will no longer The post RivCo suspends open burning, closes hiking trails amid early fire season appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the Candidates in newly drawn 25th U.S. Congressional District

The June 7 primary election is two weeks away, voting by mail is already underway in Riverside County, and News Channel 3 is taking an in-depth look at the candidates in the newly drawn 25th congressional district race. Redistricting split the Coachella Valley into two newly drawn congressional districts. District 25's new boundaries include areas The post Meet the Candidates in newly drawn 25th U.S. Congressional District appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs man sentenced to 17 Years in Cathedral City shooting

A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison for attempted murder stemming from a drive-by shooting that injured a woman in Cathedral City. Jose Angel Flores of Desert Hot Springs, who was behind the wheel of the car involved in the 2014 drive-by, was convicted on April 28 of four counts The post Desert Hot Springs man sentenced to 17 Years in Cathedral City shooting appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KEYT

Home, 5 cabins burn in California mountain resort community

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California fire investigators are seeking the cause of a blaze that destroyed a large home and five rental cabins near Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains. The San Bernardino County Fire Department says about three-quarters of an acre burned in the Hook Creek area on Monday. The two-story home and the cabins were vacant at the time, and there were no injuries to firefighters or citizens.
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Vacationing Palm Springs firefighter rescues homeless man from dumpster fire

A vacation turned rescue mission. On May 13, Palm Springs firefighter Cody Ayotte was enjoying time with family in Oceanside when a dumpster fire caught his eye. "Adrenaline kicked in as soon as I saw that hand and I just wanted to get him out," said Ayotte. A bystander filmed Ayotte as he found a homeless man stuck unconscious under The post Vacationing Palm Springs firefighter rescues homeless man from dumpster fire appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

City names new head of Parks and Recreation Department

City officials announced Tuesday that Yvonne Wise has been chosen as the new director of the Parks and Recreation Department. She begins her new position on Monday, June 27. Wise ran the Port of San Diego’s Parks and Recreation for the past five years. Her jurisdiction spanned five cities and included the 34 miles around the San Diego Bay. She oversaw public access to 22 parks, piers, athletic fields, two cruise ship terminals, and an aquatic center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy