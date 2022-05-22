ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Cambridge doubles teams fail to advance at district tournament

By The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago

ATHENS — Cambridge boys doubles' team competed for the right to advance to the OHSAA state tennis tournament on Saturday playing today in district tournament tennis action at Ohio University in Athens.

CHS's Brady Hannon and Justin Cole who entered as the No. 3 seed, opened play with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Portsmouth Clay’s Deal and Fowler to advance. The duo then took on the Southeast District's No. 1 seed Waverly's Lamerson and Nibert and took a 6-0, 6-3 setback.

Cambridge’s second seeded team from the East district in Caleb Stanberry and Blade Bachmann earned a bye in the first round. In their first match of the day, they handed Athens' team of Choi and McCarthy a 6-1, 6-0 defeat to advance to the finals match for the right to move onto state.

Stanberry and Bachman then took on Waverly’s Lamerson and Nibert, who captured a hard fought 7-5, 6-2 victory to fall just short.

"I thought both team represented Cambridge high school well, showing great sportsmanship and pride in their effort all day along," CHS boys tennis coach Tim Gibson offered. "There was great tennis played today. We’ll miss our two seniors Brady and Justin, two year district qualifiers, who really played some outstanding tennis this season, but the future is bright with Caleb and Blade sophomores and two district qualifiers also."

