WAVERLY, NY (WENY) -- An early morning fire destroyed at least three apartments in Waverly Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called out a little after 6 AM at the Iron Kettle Apartments on Chemung Street. When fire crews arrived, flames were seen coming out of one the apartments, and it quickly spread to others. It took about three hours to put out the flames, by multiple fire departments across the region.

WAVERLY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO