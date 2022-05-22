Graduation Sunday: North Iowa Community Schools Graduate 26

AMES, Iowa – The Lake Mills Bulldogs were excited to play the golf season last year, and more importantly, the Bulldogs were ecstatic to make the 2A tournament. This year, the mood around the Bulldogs team felt different. Were they excited to go out and compete each day? Yes, of course, but the Bulldogs had a goal in mind, and no one would take that away from them. The Bulldogs accomplished that goal here Tuesday afternoon. “Yeah, absolutely, that was the number one goal,” said first-year head coach Travis Laudner. “We tried to not get ahead of ourselves by checking off the boxes first – the kids grinded all year for this.”

LAKE MILLS, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO