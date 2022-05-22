‘America’s favorite hometown burger joint’ to open 8th California location in Yolo County

Grab your stretchy pants and get ready to head to California’s eighth location of “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” scheduled to open in October in Davis.

Wayback Burgers is projected to add 30 new jobs to the local economy at its 1351 W. Covell Blvd. location.

The burger joint is the first to be owned and operated by U.S. military veteran and local franchisee Vergus Davis, according to a news release from account supervisor Alexis Paul.

“When I considered my next career opportunity, owning and operating my own franchised restaurant topped the list of options,” Davis said. “Wayback Burgers’ exceptional customer service and high-quality food items initially attracted me to becoming a franchisee.”

Wayback Burgers offers cooked-to-order burgers, cheese steak sandwiches, crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, veggie and Impossible burgers and more. The “Cheeeesy” is a fan favorite, Paul said in the news release, and comes with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun.

Don’t forget the dairy! Paul said Wayback Burgers is famous for its “rich, hand-dipped milkshakes, crafted to order with Blue Bunny® ice cream and milk.”

The new Wayback Burgers of Davis, Paul said, will encompass a 1,609-square-foot design with a modernized kitchen visible through glass windows and a pass-through — designed to allow guests to see their food as it is prepared.