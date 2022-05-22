ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

Jack Ohman: Bromance ...

By Jack Ohman
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

“Kevin Kiley, the tres shy Republican congressional candidate from Rocklin, has secured the endorsement of known insurrectionist and former President Donald Trump,” writes Bee cartoonist Jack Ohman .

kirk de ford
3d ago

The Bee is nothing but a liberal news company!!!! Wouldn’t believe anything they spout😉

