Person shot in French Quarter Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD has arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit and run that claimed the life of a male victim at around 2:45 Wednesday morning. Police arrested 20-year-old Shawn Honora after it was determined his black 2021 Dodge Charger sped through a yellow light at the intersection and struck the victim, who was driving a motorcycle.
A New Orleans deejay's husband is recovering in the hospital after being shot four times Monday afternoon during an attempted home invasion, according to statements made by the family. WWOZ's Leslie Cooper said Monday afternoon there was a knock on her door. The person at the door said they were...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The son of a St. Tammany Parish fire chief died Tuesday (May 25) afternoon after being struck on I-10 in New Orleans as a pedestrian the previous day, according to a Facebook post from St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 1. The fire department says...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 16-year-old juvenile connected to a homicide in the New Orleans area led police on a dangerous chase through Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 24, before being apprehended. According to LSP, the call came in around 4:30 p.m that a Jeep Liberty was reported to have...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Joe Cooper, husband of well-known WWOZ personality Leslie Cooper, was hospitalized in intensive care after being shot multiple times during an attempted home invasion of the couple’s residence in Gentilly, their son said Monday night (May 23) in a social media post. “There was an...
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Gentilly Monday afternoon. The shooting was reported in the 4400 block of St. Roch Avenue around 3:53 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The man killed when four people were shot Friday night at a St. Claude Avenue gas station was identified Monday (May 23) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office. The victim was 42-year-old Jermaine Hulbert, the office said. According to New Orleans police, Hulbert was gunned...
