IN Focus: Panelists discuss special session, Buffalo shooting, this week's top stories

Pastor John Harrell, CEO of Black Men United along with Congressman Danny K. Davis, Black Men United, World Vision Director Reed Slattery, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, Alderwoman Emma Mitts, and other local leaders will lead a motorcade of volunteers as they escort three 53-foot-long trailers to the expressway en route to Buffalo, New York. This comes after days of collecting much-needed items from Chicago area residents that will be delivered to the area of East Buffalo where thousands are in crisis due to not having a credible grocery available.
Comments / 0