IN Focus: Panelists discuss special session, Buffalo shooting, this week's top stories

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur political panel looks at the...

Buffalo shootings cease after racist massacre

Eight days before the self-avowed white supremacist Payton Gendron’s mass shooting in Buffalo, detectives laid out a hoard of weaponry that they seized in less than a week. The weapons included ghost guns, automatic pistols, assault rifles and revolvers confiscated in various parts of the Queen City. The Buffalo News reported that detectives had so many guns that “they ran out of room on the table and went to get a second table.”
NYS cancels US History and Government Regents exam in wake of mass shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Department of Education is canceling next month’s U.S. History and Government Regents Exam. Following the mass shooting in Buffalo where 10 people were killed, the Department of Education says it has been looking into ways to support students and schools across the state. This included a review of the content of this year’s exams, which have already been printed and packaged.
Hochul wants to raise age limit for some gun purchases

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday called for legislation that would raise the age of purchasing certain types of firearms from 18 to 21 in New York in the wake of mass shootings in Texas and Buffalo this month that have jolted the nation. Hochul said “at minimum” she wants the...
Funeral today for Buffalo shooting victim Katherine Massey

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A funeral will be held Monday for Buffalo mass shooting victim Katherine Massey.Massey, known to family and friends as Kat, has been described as a Civil Rights activist with a deep love for her community. She was 72 years old. Over the weekend, the youngest of the 10 people killed was laid to rest. Roberta Drury, 32, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her kindness and a smile that could light up a room. 
13 Unwritten Rules of The Road In Buffalo

You may have never realized it, but there are some unwritten “rules of the road” (if you will) in Buffalo that just may help you the next time you are behind the wheel. Since they are unwritten, I have taken the liberty of writing them up for you, with some help from the City of Good Neighbors on social media.
Chicago Comes to the Rescue of Buffalo Residents

Pastor John Harrell, CEO of Black Men United along with Congressman Danny K. Davis, Black Men United, World Vision Director Reed Slattery, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, Alderwoman Emma Mitts, and other local leaders will lead a motorcade of volunteers as they escort three 53-foot-long trailers to the expressway en route to Buffalo, New York. This comes after days of collecting much-needed items from Chicago area residents that will be delivered to the area of East Buffalo where thousands are in crisis due to not having a credible grocery available.
Indiana lawmakers to vote on veto override of transgender athletes bill

Indiana lawmakers may override the governor's veto of a bill banning transgender girls from girls school sports. Indiana lawmakers to vote on veto override of transgender …. Martinsville TikTokker snags wild video from this …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing; May 23, 2022. Netflix sued over “Our Father” documentary...
Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes says Buffalo shooting 'should be turning point'

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes calls last weekend's mass shooting in Buffalo that claimed 10 lives "an act of terrorism on the Black community.” A Buffalo native, Peoples-Stokes says going through this shooting has been one of the worst experiences of her life. She believes this act of racist violence should be a turning point for the state and the country. The majority leader stressed the need for stricter gun laws on the federal level.
Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen hopes people channel anger into change

Buffalo Common Council President and True Bethel Baptist Church Bishop Darius Pridgen is working to help his city come to terms with the horrific mass shooting that claimed 10 lives. He says while it seems a difficult task for the community to overcome this tragedy, he hopes people channel their grief and anger into working for change.

