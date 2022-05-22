They ‘flu’ by the competition: Lex girls win five district events, including three relays

FINDLAY — So how did the Lexington girls track team celebrate its Ohio Cardinal Conference championship? By coming down with the flu.

Few were spared.

That’s why coach Michelle Smith said the mission at the Division I district meet that concluded Saturday was all about “trying to survive and advance.”

Wait. She must have misspoken. She must have meant “thrive” not “survive.”

Thrive and advance — that’s obviously the message her team heard.

Winning district crowns in three of the four relay races and getting individual titles from sophomore Elyana Weaver (800 meters) and senior Karis Hunter (400), Lex scored exactly 100 points for runner-up honors behind host Findlay, which scored 112 and swept the boys and girls crowns.

In all, Smith is sending athletes in six individual events and the three relays to regionals, right back at Findlay on Wednesday and Friday.

“We had some sort of flu go through the whole team over (the previous) weekend,” Smith said. “My freshman (Emily Thomas) didn’t practice all week and she leads off (the 4x200 relay).”

That 4x200 crew of Lauren Alexander, Makenna Arnholt and the two Thomas sisters — Emily and Sarah — won in 1:47.9. That came on the heels of Thursday’s title by the 4x800 relay of Weaver, Kenley Miller, Lily Wolfe and Karis Hunter in 9:56.50. Capping the two days of action was the 4x400 squad of Weaver, Wolfe, Hunter and Josalynn Patterson with a winning time of 4:12.07.

That last race meant a fairly quick turnaround for Weaver, who won the 800 in 2:24.13.

“I just enjoy every moment; I think it was quite an experience,” she said after becoming a triple winner as a sophomore. “I was just trying to do my best after our whole team got sick last week pretty bad. But I think we came back strong from that and did our best.”

Hunter was one of the lucky ones. She didn’t become ill. And she showed her thanks by anchoring the 4x800 and the 4x400 relays while also beating Ohio Cardinal Conference champ Alexsia Davis in the 400. Hunter ran a 1:00.33 to win by two-tenths of a second.

Most of her Saturday was spent waiting for the 400. Even sitting was uncomfortable with temperatures already topping 80 by the time running finals began at 10:30 a.m.

“I stayed in our tent up until the 400,” Hunter said, “and then I didn’t have much time between the 400 and 4x400, so I walked around to stay loose.”

Hunter last year became the first girl in program history to qualify for regionals in four events. This year she cut back to three events and won district titles in all of them.

“Having less events helps me focus on the ones I do have,” she said.

On the subject of workloads, sophomore Carter Newman was a workhorse for the Lex boys, winning the discus (153 feet, 11 inches) and also qualifying for regionals in the 200, 400 and 4x400.

Brooks sets stadium mark

And for his next act, Madison senior Isaac Brooks will run the 300 hurdles …. blindfolded? In a potato sack? Backwards?

You can’t rule out anything after he screwed up his steps and still won in a stadium-record time of 38.09 to go with his first in the 110 hurdles (14.67).

“That (300) wasn’t a good race at all,” Brooks said. “My steps were messed up. I ended up going left leg the last three-quarters of the race. I usually go right leg and lead off with my left. But this time, during the entire race, I didn’t want to slow down, so I kept going with my left leg.”

The only hurdle he hit was the last one, but by then Brooks had all but clinched the victory.

"Coach (Andrew Saris) said, ‘That was a pretty good race for how quirky it was,’” said Brooks, who also anchored Madison’s runner-up 4x200 relay.

“This is always a tough week. It’s the first week when you have two tough meets (the district preliminaries and the district finals) back to back. You’ve just got to battle through and make it to next week.”

Like Brooks, Alexsia Davis is regional-bound in three events for Madison. She was second in the 400 and 200 and anchored the fourth-place 4x100 relay. Mylah Davis (no relation) was runner-up for the Rams in the long jump (17-1½).

The heat wasn’t the main issue with Alexsia Davis, who swept the sprints in the OCC meet.

“There’s just more running back-to-back (over the two days of the meet). It’s kind of crazy,” she said. “I feel like I could have run better times today. Going from one race to another without much time in between took its toll.”

Ashland boys finish as district runner-up

Kadin Schmitz is built like someone who flips monster truck tires for a “light” workout.

It would be a huge mistake, though, to suggest to the Ashland senior that he’s a shot putter masquerading as a sprinter. If anything, exactly the opposite is true.

And it showed in his performance at Findlay.

Schmitz collaborated with seniors Bryant Hosse and Bryce Mendenhall and junior anchor Colton Johnson to set a stadium record in the 4x100 relay with a time of 42.66 in Thursday’s preliminaries. They came back in Saturday’s finals to win the title with a 43.13.

“We weren’t coming up here trying to break any records,” Schmitz said. “We were just trying to run our best race and win. That’s really all it was. But this means a lot, being out here with the guys. We have a really good group that’s close, so it’s fun doing well.”

The 4x100 is one of five events in which Ashland produced regional qualifiers, including one-two finishes in both the 800 and 3,200. The Arrows scored 85.5 points for district runner-up honors behind Findlay (118).

“I’ll take runner-up,” coach Dan Fuller said. “I’m just trying to get guys out (to regionals) after conference. Anything else you get is icing on the cake.”

The 4x100 performance must have been the cherry on top of the icing. And it might not have happened if Schmitz, a member of the Naval Academy’s newest football recruiting class, had stuck with his original plan this spring.

“Last year I ran the 4x2, the 4x1 and the 200,” he said. “This year my plan was to just focus on football, training and doing my thing.

“I just wanted to get ready for college. But coach called me up and said, 'Hey, throw the shot put three days a week, and you can still train.' So I was doing that, but I loved the 4x1 so much and I’m still pretty fast, so I said get me on the 4x1 team, too.”

Fuller took it as a good sign for regionals that his record-setting relay crew was upset with running a 43 in Saturday’s finals after breaking 43 two days earlier.

“I told them it’s a good day if you’re upset with a 43,” Fuller said. “We know what’s ahead of us. We’ve got to clean some things up, but that’s a fun group to watch. They do a lot of other events for fun, but that 4x1, that’s all business for them.”

The Arrows scored 36 of their points in two events, with junior Lukah Will and freshman Tyler Sauder finishing first and second, respectively, in the 800 just a short time before senior Jacob Stump and junior Luke Wash duplicated that feat in the 3,200.

Will (1:58.17) and Sauder (1:58.54) ran personal bests and it was the first time Sauder broke two minutes.

“It’s the first time this has happened,” Sauder said of the one-two finish. “Usually (Will’s) in front and I’m behind somewhere. I just went out faster than I normally do and tried to stay on top of the pack and follow his lead.

“I’ve yet to beat him. I guess I’ll have to go out even faster and try and out-stride him.”

Will was almost as happy for his teammate as he was with the district title.

“It was awesome,” he said. “I knew I had to go out faster than last week (when he won the OCC title), which I did, but there was still a group of four in front of me. I knew I had to get in front of them and then hold them off, which I’m good at doing.

“I saw Tyler fighting me a little bit. Then I took the lead and I knew we’d be OK. I knew he was going to try and stick with me. It was just great.”

Going one-two was unexpected and something to build on for regionals.

“It’s way more special,” Will said. “I knew the competition was going to be better than the OCCs. I’m so happy to see (Sauder) go out there and be able to compete and finally get sub-2. I knew all season he was going to get it.”

The one-two in the 3,200 was also a surprise, if only because Wash didn’t even run that race in the conference meet, finishing seventh in the 1,600 instead. His time Saturday (10:13.43) was a PR and gave Stump (10:11.94) the nudge needed to match his title in the league meet.

“That was awesome,” Fuller said of the way his runners doubled up in those two races. “We took a little load off those (800) guys, the way we lined everybody up, and thought they would be able to run faster in the 8.

“That’s the first time Sauder decided to go. He’s been hanging on Lukah’s heels a little bit, trying to figure it out. He just went today, and I thought Luke and Stumpy ran well, too.”

Bradley, Ware win titles for Tygers

Mansfield Senior’s Keontez Bradley won the 100 and teammate Maurice Ware continued his great season in the high jump by claiming that crown in the DI district meet at Toledo Francis DeSales.

Bradley was a regional qualifier in all three sprints. Seeded fourth after prelims, he won the 100 in 11.02, took second in the 400 (49.42) and finished fourth in the 200 (22.88).

Ware, who has cleared 6-8 this season, went 6-6 to win his first district title. Teammate Emil Upchurch was runner-up at 6-2. They were the only jumpers to top 6 feet.

Also advancing to the Findlay regional meet with third-place finishes were Aaron Thornton in the 300 hurdles (43.16) and the 4x100 relay team (44.46).

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: They ‘flu’ by the competition: Lex girls win five district events, including three relays