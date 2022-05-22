Five alive for Lex: Secrist earns elusive state tennis berth for Minutemen

LEXINGTON — He came within a match of making it to the state tennis tournament as a freshman, saw his entire sophomore season wiped out by COVID and then again fell one win short of reaching state as a junior.

So now it’s time to rejoice. Tommy Secrist is a 2022 state qualifier. And a Division II district champion to boot.

Lexington’s two-time Ohio Cardinal Conference Player of the Year just wishes he could feel better about tearing through the district bracket and avenging a loss in the sectional final in the process.

But he can’t because the success he and doubles partner Karl Etzel just enjoyed came at the expense of two teammates.

Secrist and Etzel downed Ryan Mecurio and Ross Drlik 6-4, 6-4 in Saturday’s districts final, after the threat of rain forced the tournament to move from outdoors in Port Clinton to indoors at the Court One Racquet Club in Sandusky.

It was a flip of the script from the week before when Mecurio and Drlik got the better of the top-seeded Secrist and Etzel with the sectional title on the line.

“I would have preferred not to play them,” Secrist said. “A lot of people assume, oh, they’re playing teammates, so they know how to beat each other. But the mental part of the game is so much deeper than that. It sucks. All four of us know how all four of us play. So (Drlik and Mecurio) were in our heads a lot more than (an opponent) normally would have been.

“I told Karl to play tennis and not play them, which I think contributed to the sectional match where we lost to them. It’s tough, man. Even the parents are split. Those parents who have rooted for me all year are rooting for their own kid — and rightfully so.”

The lasting memory coach Ron Schaub wants Secrist and all of his players to have of this season is tying the program high with five OHSAA state qualifiers — the two doubles teams and sophomore Ethan Remy, who was district runner-up in singles.

All of them will be in action Friday, and possibly Saturday, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center outside of Cincinnati, home to the Western & Southern Open, one of the stops on the men’s and women’s professional tennis tour.

Plus, if the Minutemen beat host Bryan on Monday afternoon in the district final of the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association team tournament, they will advance to the final four, with the semifinals and final being played next Sunday at Upper Arlington High School.

Potentially, that could mean four days of high-stakes matches in a seven-day span for the Minutemen.

“This is definitely the pinnacle of the season,” Secrist said. “I couldn’t ask for a better team to finish my senior year with.”

It was a master stroke for Schaub to take Secrist, who had always played singles in the past, and pair him with Etzel for the OHSAA postseason. He wanted to make sure Secrist got a chance to experience state in his last shot.

Even though it’s highly likely he would have qualified in singles, that bracket is often more difficult to navigate and Schaub felt doubles was the best way to go for Secrist

Things couldn’t have worked out much better. Not only did both of Lex’s doubles teams make it out, but breaking up Remy and Etzel — after they reached the state quarterfinals in doubles last year as freshmen — worked out for both of them. Etzel is headed back to state with a new partner and Remy will be joining them after winning a sectional singles championship and his first three matches in the districts while barely breaking a sweat.

“Five (qualifiers) is incredible because you’re talking about a lot of schools, and a lot of schools put their two best players together (in doubles) to get there,” Schaub said. “For us to get five there is huge. Some schools have never sent anyone to state.”

Etzel has been on both sides of the net, so to speak, when it comes to the swings of fortune felt by Lex’s two doubles teams in the last two weeks.

Last year, Etzel and Remy beat Drlik and Mecurio for a sectional title only to see Drlik and Mecurio get revenge the following week in the district finals. They rode that momentum to a fourth-place finish at state and first-team All-Ohio honors.

Now, maybe Etzel and Secrist can build on their district title after earning redemption against Drlik and Mecurio.

“Those four play so much in practice and everything,” Schaub said. “It’s a pick-’em match. If they played again it could be Ross and Ryan.

“Tommy and Karl might have had a little more firepower, but I don’t know if that made a difference.”

The way Saturday unfolded seemed to favor Mecurio and Drlik. They breezed into the final, while Secrist and Etzel had to go three sets in the semis.

They were up 5-2 in the second set and looked ready to close out the match against Maumee’s Braden Tucker and Gavin Yu. But Tucker and Yu won five straight games to send it to a third set.

“They gave us more of a fight than we expected,” Secrist said. “It’s funny — both of our dads were behind the fence, standing together giving us that baseball coach look with their legs out and arms crossed. Me and Karl are like, ‘Oh, my God, what do you think our dads are talking about right now? We knew they were both mad.”

Secrist and Etzel defused the situation by winning the third set easily for a 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 victory. The decision was made to suspend play at 3-1 in the third and move the tournament to the indoor club in Sandusky, 15-20 minutes away.

“We had already gotten used to those (indoor) courts for a few games before we played Ross and Ryan,” Etzel said. “Being indoors when we played them this time compared to outdoors last week probably made a big difference. And we played more intense.”

Mecurio and Drlik did a lot of sitting, outdoors and in, waiting for Secrist and Etzel to finish their semifinal match, and that might have hurt them. Secrist and Etzel definitely found their groove in that third set and it carried over to the final.

“I’m really proud of Karl for how we came back and won that match,” Secrist said. “And, actually, I do think us being warm already and having played games in that indoor facility, and they hadn’t, gave us an advantage.”

Meanwhile, Remy was making his way to the singles finals thanks to three straight-set victories (the first two on Thursday) over three seniors. He faced another one in the final, Bryan’s Jay Fortner, who prevailed 6-2, 6-3.

“Ethan had a good run, man,” Schaub said. “To get to the district finals your sophomore year, there are 48 schools in our district and he’s the second-best player. That’s pretty darn solid.”

Fortner and Secrist are both headed to Capital University. But before they become teammates they will likely face each other at No. 1 singles in Monday’s team tournament match. Bryan, like Lex, sent two doubles teams along with Fortner to districts, but only Fortner qualified for state.

So Lex, on paper, looks like the much stronger team Monday.

Schaub’s other two district qualifiers, Jake Chilcote and Dylan Catanese, won their first district singles matches before being ousted in the quarterfinals. Ontario sophomore Pablo Sanchez Vidal suffered the same fate after knocking off Huron’s Mason Schindley, a sectional champ, 6-3, 6-0 in his opening match.

In doubles, Galion’s Matt Gimbel and Jamie Hollis won their first match before losing 6-1, 6-1 to the Maumee team that forced Secrist and Etzel to three sets in the semis.

“It’s good that we were able to get so many guys to state,” Schaub said. “Hopefully, Jake and Dylan and Owan Gongwer (Lex’s top reserve) will experience it next year. They’re all talented, so I like their chances.”

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Five alive for Lex: Secrist earns elusive state tennis berth for Minutemen