The available Sport pedals kit for the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro will be dropped from the sport coupe’s order books after the 2022 model year, GM Authority has learned. The Sport pedals kit (RPO code VEB) is a dealer-installed, LPO-level option that’s available on all 2022 Chevy Camaro trim levels, save for the supercharged ZL1. This option adds a set of Sport pedals to the vehicle with a polished metal finish and raised rubber traction surfaces. They include pedal covers for both the accelerator and brake, as well as the clutch on vehicles equipped with the six-speed manual transmission.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO