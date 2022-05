It’s only been about a month since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got engaged, but from how their kids looked on May 1, the two sides have already come together to form one big family unit. In photos seen here, Emme Muñiz, J.Lo’s 14-year-old daughter, appeared to enjoy her time while hanging with Ben’s ex, Jennifer Garner, during a school event on Sunday. Jennifer, 50, was not the only one there, as her and Ben’s kids accompanied her: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10. It was a cute moment of bonding as the group walked around the school grounds. There was even a moment when Violet embraced her soon-to-be step-sister, placing her arm across Emme’s back in a warm gesture.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 23 DAYS AGO