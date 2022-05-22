Sunday forecast: Hot, muggy with chance of evening storms
ORLANDO, Fla. — Look for drier weather to move into our area today with temperatures near 90 degrees.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late in the day with the potential for high winds and heavy rain.
On Monday, we will see partly cloudy skies with showers or thunderstorms possible and a high of 92 degrees.
The rest of the week will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the 90s and another round of storms later in the week.
