This week, members of the Cleveland Browns will come together in Berea, a suburb of The Land, to participate in OTAs ahead of training camp for the 2022 NFL season. These workouts are voluntary, yet many, if not most, key members of teams decide to attend in order to get ready for the upcoming year, build chemistry with teammates and make a good impression on their coaching staff.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO