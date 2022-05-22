ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Austria's first suspected monkeypox case reported in Vienna

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s first suspected case of monkeypox has been reported in Vienna, a 35-year-old man who was taken to hospital overnight, national broadcaster ORF said on Sunday, citing a spokesman for the city’s top health official.

The patient had symptoms typical of the illness, including a slight fever and pustules on his face, ORF said, adding that tests should determine whether it is in fact monkeypox by Sunday night.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria#Vienna#National Broadcaster Orf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Reuters

Spain, Britain call on NATO to look at Russian threat from Africa

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia's expanding influence and activity in Africa pose a "worrying" threat to the security of NATO countries along with its invasion of Ukraine and must be addressed by the military alliance, the Spanish and British defence ministers said Wednesday. At a joint news conference in...
POLITICS
Reuters

Bhutto scion rejects Khan allegations, rebuilds ties with West at Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan's newly-appointed foreign minister on Wednesday rejected claims by former prime minister Imran Khan that the United States had plotted his downfall. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told Reuters that Khan's ouster last month was in fact a milestone for Pakistani democracy. "Pakistan has a history...
WORLD
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Glencore to appear in court in U.S., UK over corruption probes

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Glencore said it will appear in court in the United States and the United Kingdom later on Tuesday to potentially resolve investigations into the mining and trading company following corruption allegations. The London-listed company said in February it would set aside $1.5 billion for probes...
ECONOMY
Reuters

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28

May 26 (Reuters) - For other diaries, please see:. Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, MAY 26 ** WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard testifies on “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Examining the Benefits and Risks of a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency” before virtual U.S. House Committee on Financial Services hearing. - 1600 GMT DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum (Final Day). MADRID - Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernández de Cos appears in parliament economic affairs commission to present the Annual Report of the Bank of Spain. LONDON – Bank of England’s Executive Director, Insurance, Charlotte Gerken speaks at the 19th Conference on Bulk Annuities ‘An update on the regulation and Supervision of Bulk Annuity Insurers’ – 0830 GMT.
MARKETS
Reuters

French court scraps rule allowing burkinis in Grenoble swimming pools

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - A French administrative court has suspended the city of Grenoble's decision to allow body-covering "burkini" bathing suits for women in municipal pools, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on his Twitter feed. Darmanin said his ministry had filed an objection against the burkini permit in Grenoble,...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

453K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy