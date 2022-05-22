Summer Weather Week: Whitewater Rafting

This time of year the western Carolinas are known for their outdoor activities, and weather can play a big role in all of them…including river rafting.

Weather doesn’t just affect those of us who are looking for a way to stay cool on a hot summer day. Weather affects how rafting operates.

We talked about how weather affects rafting with Tyler Donaldson of French Broad Adventures in Marshall, North Carolina.

“Weather can affect us in many ways like today, this is beautiful, this is prime conditions to be on the river. When it rains, we’ll still go out. If thunderstorms roll through we have to be paying attention to lighting and things like that. So we look at weather pretty much constantly.”

Along the French Broad River, it’s not just current conditions that need to be watched. River level forecasts are very important. Those river levels, according to Tyler, can change the experience.

“When we haven’t had rain in a while, water’s a little lower, you see more of the rocks and you get some fun rapids. When the water comes through, if it rains like a couple days ago, comes through today, and we’re going to have a much different weather and water experience.”

“Every now and again there’s a time when it’s too low to run at all, it’s just not going to be any fun. And obviously at flood levels we have to pay attention for overall safety. We won’t ever put anyone out if it’s going to be too high.”

“River outfitters like us, we’ve gone through a lot of training, and there’s a reason that we do that: we want to keep people safe and have fun.”

The rocks you can see above water, and those underwater that you can’t quickly get you in trouble as the river current flows over and around them. Life jackets are a must; they provide flotation and give others something to grab in case you need to be pulled out.

A major step to make sure that on a summer day, cool river water is refreshing, not threatening.

