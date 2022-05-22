Metro police investigating fatal shooting in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting at an apartment complex left a man dead in Hermitage early Sunday morning.

Metro police were dispatched to the Margaret Robertson Apartments located in the 500 block of Margaret Robertson Drive at 5:16 a.m. in response to a shooting call. Officers reported that an adult male, identified as 26-year-old Reggae Kelly, was killed in the shooting.

Witnesses told police they found Kelly bleeding and unconscious behind the wheel of a Hyundai Kona SUV in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Two other people were standing at the vehicle and witnesses told the two individuals Kelly needed to be rushed to Summit Medical Center, according to police.

Kelly was moved to the back seat and one of the two individuals drove the Hyundai to Summit, but did not stay.

Kelly was found to have been shot in the thigh and a loaded pistol was found in the Hyundai near the driver’s seat, police say.

Kelly’s death is currently unclassified, but police say investigators have not ruled out the possibility that Kelly accidentally shot himself in the leg.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

