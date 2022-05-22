Man tells police he stabbed naked man who attacked him in the street in Fort Worth

Police are investigating a stabbing incident after a man told officers that he stabbed a naked man in self-defense early Sunday morning in north Fort Worth.

At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man who was stabbed in the 1700 block of Thorntree Lane, according to Fort Worth police spokesperson Leonard Elgin.

Officers made the scene and found that a man was stabbed three times.

As officers were arriving, the person who stabbed the man called police and reported his location, Elgin said.

Based on testimony from the other man, the man who was stabbed, who was naked at the time, attacked him. The man pulled out a knife to defend himself, he told police.

Officers detained the man who is believed to have committed the stabbing for questioning but had not arrested him Sunday.

The man who was stabbed was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.