Pittsburgh, PA

Three people shot in Pittsburgh's South Side Flats neighborhood

By Lauren Lee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Three people were shot early Sunday morning in Pittsburgh's South Side Flats neighborhood. Police responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts around 2:55 a.m. in the 1700 block of East Carson...

Man shot, left lying in the street in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man was left lying in the street after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 2:20 a.m. Wednesday on the 1400 block of Lowrie Street. Emergency responders found the man with gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen. He...
Man in critical condition after being shot in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the chest. According to Allegheny County Police, just before midnight on Tuesday, police were called to the scene of a reported shooting in Penn Hills in the 400 block of Hershey Road. Once they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Stolen truck crashes into restaurant in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A pickup truck crashed into a restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Duquesne Heights neighborhood on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. at Altius near the intersection of Grandview Avenue and Oneida Street. A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said the vehicle was empty when emergency...
Early morning shooting in South Side leaves three people hospitalized

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating yet another shooting in the South Side. According to information on the Pittsburgh Public Safety blotter, police were called to the 1700 block of East Carson Street just before 3 a.m. Once on the scene, officers found three people who had been shot and were at the intersection of 18th and Carson streets. One man had been shot in the leg, a woman had been shot multiple times in the lower body, and another man was found shot in the arm in a parking lot near 18th Street. All three victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Pittsburgh Police are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Hill District armed robbery Sunday

A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in the Hill District on Sunday. SWAT was deployed at a home in New Bedford Avenue but they did not find the suspect. They believed he barricaded himself inside the home. An ongoing search continues.
State police say they've cracked a 42-year-old cold case in Mercer County

A 42-year-old homicide case in Mercer County has been closed, state police announced Wednesday. The investigation began on Nov. 6, 1980, when a burning body was discovered near Interstate 80 in Wolf Creek Township. The victim was determined to be a 16 to 19-year-old male, 115 pounds and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. The male had third-degree burns on 70% of his body, making identification impossible at the time.
Pittsburgh man arrested in connection with stabbing at Monroeville Mall

A Pittsburgh man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man multiple times at a store inside Monroeville Mall. John Malcolm Smith, 40, is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident Saturday around 5:15 p.m. at All-Star Elite. According to the criminal complaint, Smith and another man were...
Man surrenders after Washington County standoff

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A SWAT team was responding to an apparent standoff situation at a home in Smith Township, Washington County, on Wednesday afternoon. Sky 4 video showed a large police presence outside the residence on Loffert Road as well as a body slumped over a tractor. A man tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 his nephew was shot in before a neighbor became engaged in a standoff with police.
Vehicle catches fire after crash in Wilkins Township

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle caught fire following a crash in Wilkins Township. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on Larimer Avenue near the intersection with Harrison Road. Both the vehicle and a road sign that also caught fire were destroyed in the crash. No injuries were...
Judge says Greensburg shooting suspect will be prosecuted as an adult

An Allegheny County man who turned 18 just one month after he was charged with the attempted murder of three people outside of a Greensburg apartment building will be tried as an adult. A Westmoreland County judge this week rejected a defense request to transfer the criminal prosecution of Jaron...
Fire breaks out in home in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Firefighters were called to the scene after fire broke out inside a house in Greensburg. The fire was reported a little before 3 a.m. Monday at a house on the 600 block of Stanton Street. Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers said there were no injuries. The state...
