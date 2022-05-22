ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Claudia Tenney Announces She’ll Run in 24th Congressional District

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Claudia Tenney has announced she will run in New York’s New 24th Congressional District. The announcement, made via a tweet, comes as new congressional district...

Related
waer.org

Newly approved congressional and senate maps have CNY candidates and voters scrambling

It’s now clear which congressional districts Central New York voters will be in after a judge gave final approval to the redrawn maps over the weekend. A special master drew the new 22nd district to include Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida counties. Onondaga County Democratic elections commissioner Dustin Czarny says it’s fairly competitive.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Redrawn NY Congressional Map Approved, Tenney Won’t Run in Broome

Candidates for U.S. Congress in New York now know if some of their campaign money was wasted trying to woo residents that don’t live in their districts. A Steuben County Judge has approved the new district maps redrawn by an appointed “Master” to reflect population changes under the 2020 census and replace the maps approved by the Democrat-controlled legislature that gave advantage to Democratic candidates.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
State
New York State
State
Wyoming State
96.9 WOUR

Why Did New York State Cancel The Regents Exam In U.S. History?

The New York State Education Department has announced that it has canceled the June 2022 Regents exam in U.S. history and government because it contained content that "has the potential to compound student trauma caused by the recent violence in Buffalo." A statement to educators from state Education Commissioner Betty...
BUFFALO, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Max Della Pia Earns Democratic Nomination for Special Election in N.Y.-23 as Redistricting Shakes Up N.Y. Congressional Races

On Friday, May 20, the Democratic County Chairs of New York’s 23rd Congressional District announced their nomination of Max Della Pia to represent the party in a special election for the district, which has included Tompkins County since 2012, after former representative Tom Reed resigned. Reed previously announced that...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

New Congressional District Maps Released

The task force in charge of redrawing New York’s congressional districts has turned in its final plan. Cayuga County will be kept whole; however, Cayuga will be joining Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates counties in the 24th congressional district and not Onondaga in the 22nd as some local lawmakers had hoped for.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Person
Claudia Tenney
Syracuse.com

CNY’s Covid rate plunges from highest to lowest in the state in 6 weeks, setting tone for nation

Syracuse, N.Y. –Central New York went from having the highest Covid-19 rate in the state to the lowest in just six weeks. Cases soared in April as the region became the first hotspot in the U.S for new, highly contagious strains of the omicron variant. The strains tore through Central New York and started fading only when they started running out of people to infect.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Fajans-Turner ends run for Congress in 22nd District

Vanessa Fajans-Turner, who previously ran in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, announced on Sunday that she will not continue her campaign for Congress. The announcement from Fajans-Turner comes after finalized district maps were approved by a state judge on Saturday, May 21. Originally, the Legislature-drawn version of the congressional...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Democrat Jumps Out of Congressional Race

Vanessa Fajans-Turner, who had previously been running in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, announced on Monday that she will not continue her campaign for Congress. “Now that New York’s redistricting process is complete and its new district lines are final, I have made the difficult decision not to continue my campaign for Congress,” said Fajans-Turner. “Tompkins County, and my hometown of Ithaca, have been drawn into New York’s 19th congressional district, which spans 11 counties extending from Tompkins through the Catskills and east across the Hudson Valley to the Massachusetts border. This new district is very different from the one in which I have been campaigning and building voter trust since launching in February..”
ITHACA, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Biaggi to Challenge “Selfish” Maloney for Congress in NY 17

“We cannot fight fascists in the Republican Party with failed leadership in the Democratic Party.” State Senator Allesandra Biaggi. The wild ride that is the 2022 election cycle in NY State and Westchester County just got a little wilder when State Senator Allesandra Biaggi announced her challenge to Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney in a democratic primary in the 17th District, which includes parts of Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Five Upstate NY counties are among top 15 richest in state

Nearly all of the wealthiest New York counties are located Downstate, especially in the New York City area. Just one Upstate New York county is in the top 10, according to a recent list from Stacker. Saratoga County ranks seventh statewide on the list, which ranks counties by estimates of median household income from the Census Bureau.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

New York State College That Is Best For Money

With gas prices at an alarming record high and inflation off the charts, everyone wants to save money or at least get the most out of your paycheck. When it comes to spending money on colleges or universities, where can parents even start?? There is good news for parents who would like their kids to stay in New York for higher education. A school in New York State has made Money.com's list of best colleges for the money.
COLLEGES
Congress
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
CBS New York

NYS cancels U.S. History and Government Regents exam

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- There has been another decision to cancel a New York State Regents exam. But this time it has nothing to do with COVID-19.The state Department of Education is cancelling next week's U.S. History and Government exam.CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on the reason why it is connected to the mass shooting in Buffalo.Eleventh graders at White Plains High School got the news on Tuesday afternoon. The statewide June 1 exam is no more."Yeah, a bit of a surprise, but, you know, the last three years have been surprises," White Plains High history chairman Richard Dillon said.Dillon...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
informnny.com

Most rural counties in New York

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2019 5-year population estimates.
POLITICS
wamc.org

N.Y. Attorney General James in Schenectady for update on St. Clare’s pensioners

Employees of the former St. Clare's Hospital in Schenectady have been fighting for years to get their pensions back. New York Attorney General Tish James is in Schenectady updating the pensioners. St. Clare’s hospital shut its doors permanently 13 years ago. The Catholic hospital was absorbed by Ellis Medicine following...
WCAX

New York Republicans try to repeal HALT Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Republicans in Albany are trying to repeal the HALT Act. HALT took effect last year, putting an end to special housing units, like solitary confinement, in New York prisons. Sen. Dan Stec introduced a bill on Tuesday to repeal HALT. He says special housing units are...
ALBANY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
