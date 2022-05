BOSTON -- Zak Mertz and the staff at New England Wildlife are currently treating a Barred owl with vitamin K, fluids, anti-inflammatory and pain meds while he recovers from Second Generation Anticoagulant Rodenticide poisoning, more commonly known as "S-GARs." The center treats around 100 to 200 animals a year for SGAR poisoning. "This poor Barred owl was found in Mount Auburn Cemetery. When he first came in, he couldn't even stand up. He was virtually comatose when we first got him," said Mertz, who is the Executive Director of New England Wildlife Center's Cape Cod branch. "S-GARs are a class...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO