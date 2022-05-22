Tour all the coolest parts of Ford's electric F-150 Lightning, from its frunk to its taillights

The Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider

The F-150 Lightning is Ford's new all-electric pickup truck.

It's a lot like a regular F-150 pickup, but with tons of extra features built in.

Take a tour of the coolest parts of Ford's revolutionary electric pickup below.

The Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider

Ford's electric pickup truck is here — and it's fantastic.Unless you preordered an F-150 Lightning months ago, it could be years before you can get your hands on one and see it in the flesh.

Read more: Car companies can't build enough electric cars to keep up with booming demand

The Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider

But lucky for you, I got to spend a day with the new electric truck earlier this month. So I can show you what the Lightning is all about and give you a tour of its coolest details.Starting with the exterior, the easiest way to spot a Lightning is by its front end. Where you'd see an open grille on normal F-150s, the Lightning has a closed-off panel.All trims have unique lighting in front and rear.The running lights and brake lights have an angular, almost lightning bolt-like shape to them.All but the cheapest model have slim LED light bars that stretch the width of the tailgate in back and the width of the hood in front.From the outside, the Lightning is almost identical to conventional F-150s.But there are a few minor differences, like a charging port located on the front fender.Ford included a little Easter Egg inside the charging door for hawk-eyed owners. It's a representation of the company's first electric vehicle, an experiment of Henry Ford's from 1913.Under the surface, Ford's gas and electric trucks have more differences, like the Lightning's Mega Power Frunk.

Read more: Why the electric Ford F-150 Lightning's best feature is its amazing front trunk

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. Ford

The Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

It's a mega-ridiculous name for a mega-useful front trunk.In addition to being surprisingly large in person, the frunk offers up extra capability in the form of outlets and USB ports.The frunk can hold 400 pounds and is about as big as the trunk of a Honda Civic sedan.Moving on to the F-150 Lightning's rear end, you'll see a 5.5-foot bed that's largely the same as the one on Ford's other trucks.That means the Lightning works with existing F-150 accessories like racks.Higher-end Lightnings get a power tailgate that has rulers, a place to prop up a phone, and spots to clamp down materials.For easier entry into the bed, pricier trucks also get a pull-out step. You can get this fancy tailgate setup on Ford's gas trucks as well.Something you can't get in all Ford trucks, however, is mobile-generator capability. The Lightning offers a handful of outlets in the bed, and the amount of power they provide depends on the model you buy.The Pro Power Onboard feature means a owners could hook up a water pump and hose...

Read more: I drove Ford's F-150 Lightning. The revolutionary electric truck's biggest superpower is how normal it feels.

The F-150 Lightning Lariat Ford

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ford F-150 Lightning. Tim Levin/Insider