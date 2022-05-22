Tour all the coolest parts of Ford's electric F-150 Lightning, from its frunk to its taillights
- The F-150 Lightning is Ford's new all-electric pickup truck.
- It's a lot like a regular F-150 pickup, but with tons of extra features built in.
- Take a tour of the coolest parts of Ford's revolutionary electric pickup below.
Read more: Car companies can't build enough electric cars to keep up with booming demandBut lucky for you, I got to spend a day with the new electric truck earlier this month. So I can show you what the Lightning is all about and give you a tour of its coolest details. Starting with the exterior, the easiest way to spot a Lightning is by its front end. Where you'd see an open grille on normal F-150s, the Lightning has a closed-off panel. All trims have unique lighting in front and rear. The running lights and brake lights have an angular, almost lightning bolt-like shape to them. All but the cheapest model have slim LED light bars that stretch the width of the tailgate in back and the width of the hood in front. From the outside, the Lightning is almost identical to conventional F-150s. But there are a few minor differences, like a charging port located on the front fender. Ford included a little Easter Egg inside the charging door for hawk-eyed owners. It's a representation of the company's first electric vehicle, an experiment of Henry Ford's from 1913. Under the surface, Ford's gas and electric trucks have more differences, like the Lightning's Mega Power Frunk.
Read more: Why the electric Ford F-150 Lightning's best feature is its amazing front trunkIt's a mega-ridiculous name for a mega-useful front trunk. In addition to being surprisingly large in person, the frunk offers up extra capability in the form of outlets and USB ports. The frunk can hold 400 pounds and is about as big as the trunk of a Honda Civic sedan. Moving on to the F-150 Lightning's rear end, you'll see a 5.5-foot bed that's largely the same as the one on Ford's other trucks. That means the Lightning works with existing F-150 accessories like racks. Higher-end Lightnings get a power tailgate that has rulers, a place to prop up a phone, and spots to clamp down materials. For easier entry into the bed, pricier trucks also get a pull-out step. You can get this fancy tailgate setup on Ford's gas trucks as well. Something you can't get in all Ford trucks, however, is mobile-generator capability. The Lightning offers a handful of outlets in the bed, and the amount of power they provide depends on the model you buy. The Pro Power Onboard feature means a owners could hook up a water pump and hose...
Read more: I drove Ford's F-150 Lightning. The revolutionary electric truck's biggest superpower is how normal it feels.... or a completely over-the-top tailgating setup. The star of the Lightning's interior is its 15.5-inch touchscreen, which comes on pricier trucks. It's responsive and easy to use. Low and mid-tier models get a more modest display. Along the bottom of the screen, there are permanent climate control buttons along with a physical volume knob. In place of regular analog gauges, drivers get a screen that shows speed, battery level, turn-by-turn directions, and other key information. Higher-priced Lightnings get plush leather interiors and extras like giant sunroofs... ... while things are more basic in the cheaper Pro model, which is meant for commercial use. On all models, the back seats are super spacious. Fun features you can get in a higher-end Lightning include a fold-down work surface... ... and a wireless charging pad. All in all, the Lightning feels a lot like a regular truck — just with a bunch of cool extra features added in. Perfectly balancing a familiar design with exciting new capabilities, the F-150 Lightning is the best of both worlds. Read the original article on Business Insider
