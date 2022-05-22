ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tour all the coolest parts of Ford's electric F-150 Lightning, from its frunk to its taillights

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

The Ford F-150 Lightning.

Tim Levin/Insider

  • The F-150 Lightning is Ford's new all-electric pickup truck.
  • It's a lot like a regular F-150 pickup, but with tons of extra features built in.
  • Take a tour of the coolest parts of Ford's revolutionary electric pickup below.
Ford's electric pickup truck is here — and it's fantastic.
The Ford F-150 Lightning.

Tim Levin/Insider

Unless you preordered an F-150 Lightning months ago, it could be years before you can get your hands on one and see it in the flesh.
The Ford F-150 Lightning.

Tim Levin/Insider

Read more: Car companies can't build enough electric cars to keep up with booming demand

But lucky for you, I got to spend a day with the new electric truck earlier this month. So I can show you what the Lightning is all about and give you a tour of its coolest details.
The Ford F-150 Lightning.

Tim Levin/Insider

Starting with the exterior, the easiest way to spot a Lightning is by its front end. Where you'd see an open grille on normal F-150s, the Lightning has a closed-off panel.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro.

Tim Levin/Insider

All trims have unique lighting in front and rear.
The Ford F-150 Lightning.

Tim Levin/Insider

The running lights and brake lights have an angular, almost lightning bolt-like shape to them.
The Ford F-150 Lightning.

Tim Levin/Insider

All but the cheapest model have slim LED light bars that stretch the width of the tailgate in back and the width of the hood in front.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat.

Tim Levin/Insider

From the outside, the Lightning is almost identical to conventional F-150s.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro.

Tim Levin/Insider

But there are a few minor differences, like a charging port located on the front fender.
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat.

Tim Levin/Insider

Ford included a little Easter Egg inside the charging door for hawk-eyed owners. It's a representation of the company's first electric vehicle, an experiment of Henry Ford's from 1913.
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat.

Tim Levin/Insider

Under the surface, Ford's gas and electric trucks have more differences, like the Lightning's Mega Power Frunk.
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.

Tim Levin/Insider

Read more: Why the electric Ford F-150 Lightning's best feature is its amazing front trunk

It's a mega-ridiculous name for a mega-useful front trunk.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat.

Tim Levin/Insider

In addition to being surprisingly large in person, the frunk offers up extra capability in the form of outlets and USB ports.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat.

Tim Levin/Insider

The frunk can hold 400 pounds and is about as big as the trunk of a Honda Civic sedan.
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.

Ford

Moving on to the F-150 Lightning's rear end, you'll see a 5.5-foot bed that's largely the same as the one on Ford's other trucks.
The Ford F-150 Lightning.

Tim Levin/Insider

That means the Lightning works with existing F-150 accessories like racks.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro.

Tim Levin/Insider

Higher-end Lightnings get a power tailgate that has rulers, a place to prop up a phone, and spots to clamp down materials.
The Ford F-150 Lightning.

Tim Levin/Insider

For easier entry into the bed, pricier trucks also get a pull-out step. You can get this fancy tailgate setup on Ford's gas trucks as well.
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat.

Tim Levin/Insider

Something you can't get in all Ford trucks, however, is mobile-generator capability. The Lightning offers a handful of outlets in the bed, and the amount of power they provide depends on the model you buy.
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat.

Tim Levin/Insider

The Pro Power Onboard feature means a owners could hook up a water pump and hose...
The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro.

Tim Levin/Insider

Read more: I drove Ford's F-150 Lightning. The revolutionary electric truck's biggest superpower is how normal it feels.

... or a completely over-the-top tailgating setup.
The F-150 Lightning Lariat

Ford

The star of the Lightning's interior is its 15.5-inch touchscreen, which comes on pricier trucks. It's responsive and easy to use.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat.

Tim Levin/Insider

Low and mid-tier models get a more modest display.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro.

Tim Levin/Insider

Along the bottom of the screen, there are permanent climate control buttons along with a physical volume knob.
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat.

Tim Levin/Insider

In place of regular analog gauges, drivers get a screen that shows speed, battery level, turn-by-turn directions, and other key information.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro.

Tim Levin/Insider

Higher-priced Lightnings get plush leather interiors and extras like giant sunroofs...
The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat.

Tim Levin/Insider

... while things are more basic in the cheaper Pro model, which is meant for commercial use.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Pro.

Tim Levin/Insider

On all models, the back seats are super spacious.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat.

Tim Levin/Insider

Fun features you can get in a higher-end Lightning include a fold-down work surface...
The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat.

Tim Levin/Insider

... and a wireless charging pad.
The Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat.

Tim Levin/Insider

All in all, the Lightning feels a lot like a regular truck — just with a bunch of cool extra features added in.
The Ford F-150 Lightning.

Tim Levin/Insider

Perfectly balancing a familiar design with exciting new capabilities, the F-150 Lightning is the best of both worlds.
The Ford F-150 Lightning.

Tim Levin/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

