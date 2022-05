TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Supporters said the plan will stabilize the property-insurance market. Critics said it doesn’t do enough to help homeowners. But with hurricane season starting next week, Florida House members overwhelmingly gave final approval Wednesday to a measure that seeks to stem property-insurance problems that have led to policyholders across the state losing coverage and seeing soaring premiums.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO