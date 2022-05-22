ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Rally in the Alley” kicks off Aiken’s election season

By Bria Smith
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The Aiken County Republican Party had a ‘Rally in the Alley’ for all candidates.

More than 12 candidates showed up to the meet and greet where they spoke on matters serious to their community and state.

“You know, we went through the pandemic, but I’m here to tell you that I sit with 49 other lieutenant governors from around the state– from around the country– and South Carolina is in a great place,” SC Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette said.

Following just behind Georgia this election season, South Carolina’s primary polls are just getting started as early voting begins the last day in May.

June 14th is the big day for cities within the state, such as Aiken, to make their vote count and their voices heard.

VOTE 2022: May 24th GA Primary qualified candidates, complete list

“Inflation, which is truly out of control with– hey– eggs up 22%, bread up 16%. Real people are seeing the effects of this and they’re going to vote republican,” Congressman Joe Wilson said.

While Wilson does not have a primary opponent, he does go head to head with Judd Larkins in the fall.

“But, the bottom line is, the June 14th primaries in South Carolina are going to be very significant– uh, it’s actually gonna solidify, I believe, what occurred in 2010 where we now have a Republican majority at every level,” Congressman Wilson said.

Pamela Evette is running alongside Henry McMaster and the McMaster Campaign.

“You can’t lead unless you know what people’s issues are and you want to make sure people are happy with the job you’re doing or what are they excited about for next year, next legislative season. That’s why it’s important to get out with the people of Aiken– Aiken’s an amazing community,” Evette said.

The event today was just turning up the heat for South Carolina primaries and the General elections in November.

