Glenwood man dies in Mills County I-29 crash

kjan.com
 3 days ago

A collision Saturday night on Interstate 29 in Mills County left one person dead. The Iowa State Patrol reports 40-year-old Caleb Wear, of Glenwood, died...

www.kjan.com

northwestmoinfo.com

Omaha truck Driver Injured After Hitting Guardrail

An Omaha truck driver was left with minor injures Tuesday afternoon when his semi hit an interstate highway guardrail in Buchanan County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Omaha resident Josue M. Amaya was driving a 2014 Volvo tractor trailer southbound on Interstate 29 at the 44 mile marker in St. Joseph when the truck went off the east side of the highway where it hit a guardrail with its front bumper and began sliding. It ultimately hit a cable barrier and came to rest on its wheels facing south.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
WOWT

Animals killed in building fire near Ashland

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters were called to the scene of an outbuilding fire early Wednesday outside of Ashland. The fire ignited off 250th Street north of Country Club Road, the fire chief told 6 News. Crews were called to the scene at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday and had the fire...
ASHLAND, NE
KETV.com

One injured in crash near 102nd, Blondo streets

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to reports of a car hitting a house during rush hour Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene near 102nd and Blondo streets around 6:55 a.m. They found two vehicles involved in the crash. One of them ended up in some bushes against the side of a house, and the other spun and ended up partially off the road.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Interstate 80 eastbound reopens in Omaha after crash involving jackknifed semi truck

OMAHA, Neb. — A stretch of Interstate 80 eastbound has reopened in Omaha after a crash involving a jackknifed semi truck, according to authorities. The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. near 108th Street. Eastbound traffic was closed from L Street to 108th Street, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. All lanes reopened around 1:57 p.m., according to law enforcement.
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

Atlantic Police report, 5/24/22 – Atlantic man arrested on Homicide by Vehicle warrant

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department reports an Atlantic man was arrested Friday (May 20th), in connection with a fatal accident that occurred during the early morning hours of Oct. 25, 2021, in Cass County. Authorities say 27-year-old Bryce Baker was taken into custody on Cass County warrants for: Homicide by vehicle – Operating under the influence (A Class-B Felony); Driving While License denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; and Driving on the Wrong side of a two-way highway. As previously reported, the Iowa State Patrol said a 2001 Lincoln LS driven by Bryce Baker was traveling south on 620th/Olive Street at around 5:30-a.m., Oct. 25th, when the car crossed the center line of the road and struck a northbound 2010 Chevy pickup, head-on, just south of Dallas Road. A passenger in Baker’s vehicle, 29-year-old Griffin Ferguson, of Humboldt, died at the scene. Baker, and the driver of the pickup, 64-year-old Bernard Sullivan, of Atlantic, were injured. Baker was being held without bond in the Cass County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for 9-a.m., May 31st.
ATLANTIC, IA
kjan.com

Mills County Sheriff’s report, 5/24/22

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday (today), reports 42-year-old Carolin Sue Mills,of Avoca, was arrested at around 1:25-a.m. today, on Highway 34. She was taken into custody under a Pottawattamie County warrant for three counts of Failure to Appear in court. Mills’ bond was set at $100,000. And, late Monday morning, 39-year-old Jeffrey Dale Hankins, of Malvern, was arrested at the Mills County Courthouse, on a warrant for Violation of Probation. His bond was set at $10,000.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Mills County

(Mills Co.) A Glenwood man died following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:38 p.m. on Interstate 29. According to the report, Bharatkumar Patel, 47, of Papillion, Nebraska was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna. Caleb Wear, 40, of Glenwood, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Both vehicles were northbound when for an unknown reason the Sienna struck the rear of the motorcycle, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and enter the east ditch.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
stantonregister.com

Teenager Life-Flighted After Rollover In Stanton County

A rollover involving teenagers led to a 16-year-old female being life-flighted to Omaha on Monday afternoon. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's office, the accident occurred near Norfolk close to 3421 Old Highway 8. Another 16-year-old — a male driver — allegedly fled on foot but was located by deputies....
klkntv.com

Two injured in crash near Blair; teen in extremely critical condition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An 18-year-old from Fremont was in extremely critical condition after a crash near Blair on Sunday. Eduard Bruwer, 34, of Blair was also injured, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The teen, Madison Everitt, was going west on U.S. Highway 30 when her...
BLAIR, NE
kjan.com

Red Oak woman arrested on Felony abandonment & Child endangerment charges

(Red Oak, Iowa) – A call from Zion Recovery Services in Red Oak about an abandoned, 41-day-old male child Tuesday, resulted in the arrest of the mother on Felony and other charges. Red Oak Police reports after the child was left with a counselor at Zion, his mother, 29-year-old Chantel Kaye Sperling, of Red Oak, left, and never returned. Red Oak Rescue transported the baby to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, where they were able to identify the boy and his mother.
RED OAK, IA
kjan.com

Creston Police report, 5/24/22

(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department report 26-year-old Ashley Kay Heston, of Clearfield, was arrested Monday night at Greater Regional Health, in Creston. Heston was charged with Driving While Barred. She was transported to the Union County Jail and later transferred to the Adams County Jail, where her cash/surety bond was set at $2,000.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Woman Charged with Child Abandonment

(Red Oak) A Red Oak woman faces charges for allegedly abandoning her 41-month-old child. Red Oak Rescue transported the baby from Zion Recovery to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, where officers identified the baby and the mother. The mother showed up at the hospital two hours later. The woman, identified as 29-year-old Chantel Kaye Sperling, showed signs of impairment. Police administered a breath test on Sperling that registered .251, three times over the legal limit. Red Oak Police learned that the mother left the child at Zion Recovery and never returned.
RED OAK, IA
kjan.com

Red Oak man arrested on Missouri warrants Tues. morning

(Red Oak, Iowa) – A traffic stop by Red Oak Police today (Tuesday) at around 1:36-a.m., resulted in the arrest of a man on warrants out of Missouri. Red Oak Police took 45-year-old Jason Richard Berendes, of Red Oak, into custody at Highway 48 and 222nd Street, on warrants out of Dallas County, MO., for: Domestic Assault-2nd degree/2nd offense-domestic assault-2nd degree/3rd offense; harassment – 1st degree/4th offense-4th degree-1st of 2nd offense/5th offense-domestic assault-4th degree-1st or 2nd offense.
RED OAK, IA
KETV.com

40,000 pounds of beef trimmings allegedly stolen from Omaha's JBS Beef Plant

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are searching for a suspect who stole an estimated $50,000 worth of beef trimmings from JBS Beef Plant, according to a police report. The incident allegedly occurred on Jan. 17 when 40,000 pounds of beef trimmings were taken using fraudulent documents, according to law enforcement.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

State Patrol arrests four people during speed enforcement effort

The Nebraska State Patrol and Omaha Police Department conducted the first of several speed enforcement operations over the weekend, leading to four arrests. The operation took place on Friday and Saturday and was done to address excessive speeding in the Omaha metro area. Three of the four people arrested were...
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

3 arrested on separate charges Monday morning (5/23) in Montgomery County

(Emerson, Iowa) – A traffic stop east of Emerson at around 1:25-a.m. today (Monday), in Montgomery County, resulted in the arrest of three people on drug and/or other charges. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 34 and Boxelder Avenue. During an investigation, 60-year-old John Henry Doyle, of Omaha, on a felony warrant for domestic assault a felony warrant for theft. Doyle was being held in the Montgomery County Jail while awaiting extradition to Nebraska.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
St. Joseph Post

Police: Jewelry among items taken in home burglary

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a residential burglary. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, the burglary occurred in the 500 block Q Street in Atchison sometime during the day on Tuesday. Property taken included jewelry, playstations, and coins.

