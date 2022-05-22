ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
National security adviser Jake Sullivan walks along the Colonnade at the White House on May 19, 2022. | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

TOKYO — President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a list of nations on Monday who will be joining a long anticipated Indo-Pacific trade pact, but Taiwan won’t be among them.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that Taiwan isn’t among the governments signed up for the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a trade pact that’s meant to allow the U.S. to work more closely with key Asian economies on issues including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and anticorruption. The U.S. president is slated to highlight the launch of the framework as he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday.

Inclusion of the self-ruled island of Taiwan , which China claims as its own, would have irked Beijing.

“We are looking to deepen our economic partnership with Taiwan including on high technology issues, including on semiconductor supply,” Sullivan said. “But we’re pursuing that in the first instance on a bilateral basis.”

The framework is meant to establish Biden’s economic strategy for the region. Matthew Goodman, the senior vice president for economics at Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, suggested that some Pacific signatories will be disappointed because the pact is not expected to include provisions for greater access to the U.S. market.

“I think a lot of partners are going to look at that list and say: That’s a good list of issues. I’m happy to be involved,” said Goodman, a former director for international economics on the National Security Council during President Barack Obama’s administration. “But, you know, are we going to get any tangible benefits out of participating in this framework?”

Beijing, in anticipation of the launch of the pact, has criticized the U.S. effort.

“We hope they will build an open and inclusive circle of friends in Asia-Pacific, rather than an exclusive cliques, and do more for peace and development, rather than creating turmoil and chaos in the region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Pablo
3d ago

Biden is a coward and has been bought by the Chinese Communist Party. Dont believe me. Ask Hunter B.

John Deshot
3d ago

if I was President I would become famous for making the USA the best country in the world. I would drill for oil and gas in the USA and export. I would close off the south borders to stop drugs , people ect from crossing the borders. I would stop all trade with China and bring all factories back to the USA and I would not give any money to other countries and use that money the billions of dollars we give away every year to help this country. Also I would cut the budget for the army a lot. I would keep missile defense going and up grade , keep the nukes up to date but everything else I would just maintain and nothing new for about 20 years. After doing all that in ten years time there would be almost no homeless and a very low drug problems because the borders are closed and everyone doing a lot better and the USA finally paying off its debt instead of it getting bigger every year which would mean the USA dollar would be worth more in the world. I would also get out of NATO

consider
3d ago

Looks like another successful lobbying effort for China and another million for Hunter and the "big guy".

IN THIS ARTICLE
