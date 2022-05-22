ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD MERIT COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

city-countyobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn executive session will be held prior to the open session. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(5): To receive information about and interview prospective employees. I.C. 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(6)(A): With respect to any individual over whom the governing body has jurisdiction to...

city-countyobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess Vet Clinic nearing its journey’s end

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After several months in the making, the new Veterinary Services Clinic at Daviess County Animal Care & Control is almost complete! Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court encourage you to join them May 27 for a walk-through with Director Ashley Thompson. Breaking ground in November, the clinic has gone […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Council hears pros/cons to demolishing home but no proposals for its use

The Huntingburg Common Council is still seeking proposals to save a building some consider to have historical value for the city. At Tuesday’s regular meeting, the council heard from two proponents for saving the home at 405 N. Main Street while two Fourth Street business owners and the owner of the adjacent property to the home in question spoke in support of demolishing it.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Ben Shoulders Remarks Concerning The Status Of Several Vanderburgh County Projects

Commissioner Shoulders Rotary Club Remarks Concerning The Status Of Several Vanderburgh County Projects. First, I also wanted to again thank everyone for being with us here today and wanted to thank my mother, father, and beautiful wife Shannon for being here. So, there are several county-related facilities, venues, and events that relate to leisure and entertainment. I’ll start with the Vanderburgh County Old Courthouse. We recently had an adjustment in sales and stay highly occupied with 20 tenants leasing 21 current suites – eight suites are occupied by county departments (County Engineer, Veterans Services, and DADS). From an event standpoint, a lot going on at the Old Courthouse! This month alone we have 4 weddings, 1 baby shower, A US Army Changing of the Guard Ceremony and at the end of this month we start our annual Lunch on the Lawn – which is Fri, May 27th and is every month during the summer. It’s a great outside event – so please come by and grab some lunch at one of the food trucks. Overall, we have a strong team focusing on increasing revenue streams, bookings for leisure/social events and fundraisers to ensure the longevity of the historic venue. As a member of the Old Courthouse Foundation board, I’m passionate about the success of this venue and proud to say it was recently featured in the May Issue of the Indiana Landmarks Magazine – Indiana Preservation edition for the Old Courthouse’s Bell Tower campaign. So we are very proud of that!
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
wevv.com

Massive job fair happening on June 7 in Madisonville

A large job fair is being planned in Hopkins County, Kentucky. On Tuesday, June 7, Hopkins County Job Expo will host its "Supersized Job Fair" from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville. Organizers say a variety of full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions are available...
WEHT/WTVW

Warrick County announces inaugural pride festival

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Warrick County Indiana Pride asks you to join them during their upcoming Pride Festival! The festival will be held June 4 at the Old Lock & Dam area in Newburgh. The organization says there will be vendors, food trucks and non-profit informational booths that are important to the surrounding community. The […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Former Vincennes Police Chief, wife arrested

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking and his wife Bethany J. Shelton Luking were arrested Wednesday morning on several criminal charges. According to a release from Indiana State Police, Dustin Luking was arrested on charges stemming from a criminal investigation after money was discovered missing from the Vincennes Police Department. […]
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Free furniture giveaway ends early in Hopkins County

The two-day free furniture giveaway for victims of the December 2021 tornadoes ended a day early. The event was hosted at the Hopkins County Ballard Convention Center by county leaders and volunteers. During the event, anyone who lost items as a result of the December tornado could claim brand new...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civic Center Complex#I C 5 14
WTVW

Minor involved investigation opened in Warrick Co.

Warrick County, Ind. (WEHT) – An investigation has been launched in Warrick County after law enforcement was called to Vann Road Park on Sunday. Warrick County Sheriff Wilder says his deputies were originally called to the park for an altercation between an adult and a juvenile. From that incident stemmed an investigation involving an underage umpire and other juveniles.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Brad Byrd InDepth: Perspective two weeks after the chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — These are dangerous times we live in. Two weeks ago, a potential tragedy was averted by local enforcement officers who were in a critical situation as they pursued Casey White and Vicky White. It was in the national spotlight. Tonight, we were joined by Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding and Evansville […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hoptown Chronicle

New downtown mural to be unveiled Monday

A new Hopkinsville mural that celebrates Christian County agriculture will be revealed Monday afternoon. Everyone is invited to the 4 p.m. ceremony at Ninth and Liberty streets. The mural was installed on the west exterior wall of the Christian County Historical Society building. Members of this year’s City Diplomat Program...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Graduates celebrate new beginnings during Henderson parade

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson County High School graduates are being recognized today during a parade at the Deaconess Henderson Hospital. Officials say the parade is being held in the parking lot of the hospital at 6 p.m. The parade will travel down Water Street to Washington Street then up Main Street. The parade ends […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Closure on Audubon Parkway in Daviess Co. to begin Monday

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Audubon Parkway will be closed starting Monday for concrete repairs. They say drivers should anticipate closure of the eastbound slow lane at mile marker 16 at the Audubon Parkway. KYTC says the repairs are necessary for concrete repairs that have...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Hundreds rally at Evansville riverfront for abortion rights

Hundreds of activists came out to the Four Freedoms Monument Sunday afternoon to protest the Supreme Court's leaked draft of overturning landmark decision Roe. V Wade. Drivers passing by honked in support of the crowd. Several speeches were given, discussing the importance of reproductive rights and a women's right to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Newburgh’s annual 4th of July firework show canceled

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Fourth of July will not light up the Newburgh Riverfront this year. Historic Newburgh officials say they will not be holding their annual fireworks show. They say the decision was made after several months of discussions. They say, in recent years, they’ve struggled to find...
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD responds to call of public disturbance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) says they received a call about a person with a gun at the intersection of Alvord Lane and Ravenswood Drive. EPD says officers arrived on the scene about 7:20 p.m. on May 20 and located the person with a gun and the caller. The person with the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

32 Ky. counties in yellow on COVID-19 map

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - 32 counties in Kentucky are now listed as yellow zones on the COVID-19 metrics map, according to state numbers posted Friday. Five of those counties are Henderson, Union, Webster, Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. There were only three counties total last week. The state’s positivity rate is now...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy