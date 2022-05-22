ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

UE Swimming & Diving End-Of-Year Award Winners

city-countyobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind.—The University of Evansville swimming and diving program announced its annual end-of-the-year awards on Sunday at the team’s season-ending banquet inside the Carson Center on the UE campus. Taking home the team’s Most Improved Awards were sophomore diver Madison Rollett (Evansville, Ind./Reitz) and sophomore swimmer...

city-countyobserver.com

city-countyobserver.com

David Ragland Named Head Men’s Basketball Coach At UE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – David Ragland has been named the 16th head men’s basketball coach in University of Evansville history. The announcement of the 8th Division I head coach in Purple Ace’s history was made by Director of Athletics Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried. Media is invited...
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Swimming & Diving To Host Alumni Meet On September 16

EVANSVILLE, Ind.—The University of Evansville swimming and diving program is now accepting entries for an alumni meet, which will take place on Friday, September 16 and will help kick off the 2022-23 swimming and diving season. The meet will begin at 5 p.m., with warm-ups set to begin at 3:30 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

PBR Pre-Party To Be Held Downtown Evansville May 27-28

PBR Pre-Party to be held Downtown Evansville May 27-28 Evansville, IN – May 23, 2022 – Academie Bar, Rally Point Events, and Visit Evansville will present the PBR Pre-Party on Main Street in Downtown Evansville on May 27 and 28 from 4 PM – 6 PM. This free event will be hosted over two nights night prior to the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Challenger Series, presented by Shoe Sensation, held at the Ford Center.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

GARY ALLAN RETURNS TO EVANSVILLE THIS SUMMER WITH SIZZLIN’S NEW TOUR

GARY ALLAN RETURNS TO EVANSVILLE THIS SUMMER WITH SIZZLIN’S NEW TOUR. Evansville, IN – May 23, 2022 – American country music artist Gary Allan returns to the Old National Events Plaza on August 27 with The Ruthless Tour: 25 Years the Hard Way. Fans can expect to hear new music from Allan’s new album ‘Ruthless,’ one he calls his most commanding work ever.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

SEVEN-TIME GRAMMY® WINNER GLADYS KNIGHT GRACES THE PLAZA STAGE ON JULY 31, 20229

SEVEN-TIME GRAMMY® WINNER GLADYS KNIGHT GRACES THE PLAZA STAGE ON JULY 31, 2022. (TICKETS (GO ON SALE MAY 27 AT 10 AM) Evansville, IN – May 23, 2022 – Gladys Knight, known as the ‘Empress of Soul,’ is scheduled to take the Aiken Theatre stage this summer for an amazing show on July 31. The seven-time Grammy Award-winner is known for hits she recorded during the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s with her group The Pips, a group that included her brother Merald “Bubba” Knight and cousins William Guest and Edward Patten.
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Ben Shoulders Remarks Concerning The Status Of Several Vanderburgh County Projects

Commissioner Shoulders Rotary Club Remarks Concerning The Status Of Several Vanderburgh County Projects. First, I also wanted to again thank everyone for being with us here today and wanted to thank my mother, father, and beautiful wife Shannon for being here. So, there are several county-related facilities, venues, and events that relate to leisure and entertainment. I’ll start with the Vanderburgh County Old Courthouse. We recently had an adjustment in sales and stay highly occupied with 20 tenants leasing 21 current suites – eight suites are occupied by county departments (County Engineer, Veterans Services, and DADS). From an event standpoint, a lot going on at the Old Courthouse! This month alone we have 4 weddings, 1 baby shower, A US Army Changing of the Guard Ceremony and at the end of this month we start our annual Lunch on the Lawn – which is Fri, May 27th and is every month during the summer. It’s a great outside event – so please come by and grab some lunch at one of the food trucks. Overall, we have a strong team focusing on increasing revenue streams, bookings for leisure/social events and fundraisers to ensure the longevity of the historic venue. As a member of the Old Courthouse Foundation board, I’m passionate about the success of this venue and proud to say it was recently featured in the May Issue of the Indiana Landmarks Magazine – Indiana Preservation edition for the Old Courthouse’s Bell Tower campaign. So we are very proud of that!
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN

