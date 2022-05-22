Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners Meeting Agenda

Commissioner Shoulders Rotary Club Remarks Concerning The Status Of Several Vanderburgh County Projects. First, I also wanted to again thank everyone for being with us here today and wanted to thank my mother, father, and beautiful wife Shannon for being here. So, there are several county-related facilities, venues, and events that relate to leisure and entertainment. I’ll start with the Vanderburgh County Old Courthouse. We recently had an adjustment in sales and stay highly occupied with 20 tenants leasing 21 current suites – eight suites are occupied by county departments (County Engineer, Veterans Services, and DADS). From an event standpoint, a lot going on at the Old Courthouse! This month alone we have 4 weddings, 1 baby shower, A US Army Changing of the Guard Ceremony and at the end of this month we start our annual Lunch on the Lawn – which is Fri, May 27th and is every month during the summer. It’s a great outside event – so please come by and grab some lunch at one of the food trucks. Overall, we have a strong team focusing on increasing revenue streams, bookings for leisure/social events and fundraisers to ensure the longevity of the historic venue. As a member of the Old Courthouse Foundation board, I’m passionate about the success of this venue and proud to say it was recently featured in the May Issue of the Indiana Landmarks Magazine – Indiana Preservation edition for the Old Courthouse’s Bell Tower campaign. So we are very proud of that!

