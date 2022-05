ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Storms pushed through Region 8 Saturday afternoon, leaving a trail of damage behind. One of the hardest hit areas was Sharp County. Damage and debris lined the streets along Highway 63 all the way from Ravenden to Evening Shade, but Ash Flat may have taken the hardest hit from the storm.

