15 injured after bus crashes, rolls over on I-95

UPDATE 2: Police say the driver of the bus swerved to avoid striking another vehicle prior to the crash .

UPDATE: Officials now say 27 people were injured in the crash, 15 of whom were transported for treatment.

Original story below…

———

KINGSVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Sunday morning bus crash on Interstate 95.

The crash was reported at just before 7:00 a.m. on May 22nd.

At the scene, medics found that a bus had crashed and rolled over along southbound I-95 between Bradshaw Road and Raphael Road.

The Baltimore County Fire Department reports that 15 patients are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Motorists should expect major delays in the area.

Photo via JMVFC

