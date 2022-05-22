15 injured after bus crashes, rolls over on I-95
UPDATE 2: Police say the driver of the bus swerved to avoid striking another vehicle prior to the crash .
UPDATE: Officials now say 27 people were injured in the crash, 15 of whom were transported for treatment.
Original story below…
———
KINGSVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Sunday morning bus crash on Interstate 95.
The crash was reported at just before 7:00 a.m. on May 22nd.
At the scene, medics found that a bus had crashed and rolled over along southbound I-95 between Bradshaw Road and Raphael Road.
The Baltimore County Fire Department reports that 15 patients are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Motorists should expect major delays in the area.
Photo via JMVFC
The post 15 injured after bus crashes, rolls over on I-95 appeared first on Nottingham MD .
Comments / 1