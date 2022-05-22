ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, MD

15 injured after bus crashes, rolls over on I-95

By Chris Montcalmo
 3 days ago
UPDATE 2: Police say the driver of the bus swerved to avoid striking another vehicle prior to the crash .

UPDATE: Officials now say 27 people were injured in the crash, 15 of whom were transported for treatment.

Original story below…

KINGSVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Sunday morning bus crash on Interstate 95.

The crash was reported at just before 7:00 a.m. on May 22nd.

At the scene, medics found that a bus had crashed and rolled over along southbound I-95 between Bradshaw Road and Raphael Road.

The Baltimore County Fire Department reports that 15 patients are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Motorists should expect major delays in the area.

Bus Driver Swerved To Avoid Collision Before Rollover Crash That Injured 27 People, Troopers Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bus driver was swerving to avoid a collision Sunday morning when the bus rolled over on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Kingsville, according to preliminary details from the Maryland State Police. Based on their initial investigation, troopers determined that the bus was in the right lane when the driver swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle. The driver lost control of the bus, which veered off the road before it rolled over on its side, injuring 27 of the 47 people on board, troopers said. Fifteen of those injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries, and another 12 refused treatment at the scene of the crash. While the crash remains under investigation, authorities have ruled out impaired and distracted driving as factors that contributed to the wreck.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Police: Megabus driver swerved to avoid striking another vehicle prior to I-95 crash that injured dozens

KINGSVILLE, MD—Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a bus crash in which more than two dozen people were injured on Sunday in Baltimore County. At just before 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to southbound Interstate 95 near Kingsville for a report of a bus that overturned. According to … Continue reading "Police: Megabus driver swerved to avoid striking another vehicle prior to I-95 crash that injured dozens" The post Police: Megabus driver swerved to avoid striking another vehicle prior to I-95 crash that injured dozens appeared first on Nottingham MD.
KINGSVILLE, MD
Hurlock Man Dies in Home Fire

The blaze occurred Friday afternoon at 12:56 PM at 51 Delaware Avenue in Hurlock, Dorchester County. The one alarm fire brought 25 firefighters from the Hurlock and surrounding fire departments. Upon the arrival of the fire department, they discovered fire on the first floor. During a primary search of the residence, firefighters located the victim on a bathroom floor. They removed the victim and turned him over to EMS for care but was later pronounced deceased. It took firefighters 30 minutes to bring the fire under control in the two story wood framed dwelling that had been converted into two apartments. The fire originated in the first floor master bedroom and was discovered by another occupant in the home. The home is owned by Caroline Property Management.
HURLOCK, MD
Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

