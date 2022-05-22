Elaine Thompson-Herah wins 100m in Jamaica after missing Birmingham event

A Ukrainian mother and her six children who fled Russian bombing have been handed the keys to their new home in Wales.Lilia Onopa, 43, and her children received an official welcome in Chepstow, South Wales, on Friday by members of the local community, Archbishop of Cardiff George Stack and Monmouthshire Conservative MP David Davies.Having fled their home in a remote village north of Dnipro in central Ukraine, where military strikes began in early March, Ms Onopa and her boys travelled to Bucharest, Romania, by taxi after attacks on the port city of Odesa made alternative methods of travel impossible.They landed...
