ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Elaine Thompson-Herah wins 100m in Jamaica after missing Birmingham event

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won a 100m race in her native Jamaica two days after pulling out of the Birmingham Diamond League event. Thompson-Herah, the 2016 and 2020 Olympic champion over 100m and 200m, won in...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
CORONAVIRUS
BBC

Eilish McColgan: Scottish athlete 'stronger & more consistent than ever'

Eilish McColgan says she is in the form of her life after it took a "lot of persuasion" to convince her mother and coach Liz that a reduced training workload was required. The 31-year-old Dundonian set a new British and European 10k record at Sunday's Great Manchester Run, the second Paula Radcliffe milestone she has eclipsed this year.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Thompson
Tennis World Usa

Serena Williams and her new amazing Lincoln Navigator!

Serena Williams has expanded her assets exponentially in recent years, thanks not only to the prize money won on the tennis courts across the globe, but also thanks to sponsorships and all the investments she has made. Serena Williams and Lincoln, for example, are in their fourth year of partnership.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Serena Williams to follow Roger Federer and leave WTA ranking

The 23-time Major winner Serena Williams has not played since the last year's Wimbledon. Serena experienced an injury in the opening round against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Serena has played only six tournaments since the start of 2021, and she is currently ranked 276th. One of the greatest female players in the...
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

The Queen welcomes special guest to Windsor Castle ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Queen is gearing up for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations and ahead of the festivities, she has welcomed the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Her Majesty hosted the Emir at Windsor Castle and was pictured shaking hands with him in the Oak Room sitting room. The monarch was smiling as she met the ruler, and was wearing a beautiful floral dress that was coloured green and blue. The Sheikh had been in the United Kingdom to meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson for bilateral discussions, where an invitation to the FIFA World Cup, due to be hosted by Qatar in 2022, was extended.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Jamaica#Great Britain#Diamond League
Essence

No Cap: Tennis Star Coco Gauff Graduates From High School Ahead Of French Open

Naomi Osaka, Storm Reid, and Latto congratulated the athlete under her Instagram post. All facts, no cap – graduation cap, that is! Congratulations to teen pro-tennis player Coco Gauff, who announced on Instagram that she has officially graduated from high school. Gauff reportedly earned her high school diploma from the Florida Virtual Flex (FLVS), but her graduation pictures were a bit more different than the stereotypical cap and gown. “i did it. no [cap],” Gauff wrote in her Instagram caption, instead with a graduation cap emoji to hint at a Gen-Z style grad pun.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods and his 50 million dollars house

Tiger Woods' house, located on Jupiter Island in Florida, valued at around 50 million euros, includes a practice area with four holes and six bunkers, where he is spending a lot of time trying to get back in shape after his accident motoring. Tiger Woods' house. The construction is divided...
GOLF
The Independent

Ukrainian mother and six sons given keys to their new home

A Ukrainian mother and her six children who fled Russian bombing have been handed the keys to their new home in Wales.Lilia Onopa, 43, and her children received an official welcome in Chepstow, South Wales, on Friday by members of the local community, Archbishop of Cardiff George Stack and Monmouthshire Conservative MP David Davies.Having fled their home in a remote village north of Dnipro in central Ukraine, where military strikes began in early March, Ms Onopa and her boys travelled to Bucharest, Romania, by taxi after attacks on the port city of Odesa made alternative methods of travel impossible.They landed...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

The big money Lottery winners who have gone public

Before Joe and Jess Thwaite announced their record-breaking £184 million EuroMillions’ jackpot win, just six UK winners who had bagged more than £100 million in the National Lottery had made the decision to go public.A total of 15 players have won a jackpot of more than £100m in the history of the National Lottery.Here is a look at the other top winners who went public after scooping life-changing amounts of cash.– Colin and Chris Weir, £161,653,000Mr and Mrs Weir from Largs, North Ayrshire, bagged their historic winnings in July 2011, making them the biggest UK winners at the time.Mr Weir...
LOTTERY
BBC

We Know Our Place: Women's sport campaign launched by BBC Sport

BBC Sport has launched a women's sport campaign to showcase the phenomenal female talent that will be on show at major events in the summer. We Know Our Place celebrates how far women's sport has come since the 2019 Change the Game campaign, which challenged out-dated perceptions. That summer, more...
FIFA
BBC

Church founded by St David pupil to hold final service

A church founded by a pupil of St David, the patron saint of Wales, is set to hold its final service due to dwindling congregations. Believed to have been started in 583, St Madoc of Ferns in Haroldston West is closing 1,439 years after being used as a place of worship.
WORLD
SkySports

2022 Women's Euros: England Women reveal new home and 'away' kits for home tournament

England Women have revealed their new home and 'away' kits for the upcoming 2022 Women's Euros, with Northern Ireland Women also sporting a new home shirt. The tournament - which begins on July 6 at Old Trafford as England take on Austria - will see the Lionesses wear two new kits as they look to make it all the way to the Wembley final.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy