Dragon Ball Super has been diving into an unseen part of Bardock's past, and all the while has been changing the perspective Goku has on himself. At the same time, fans are also starting to see Goku in a much worse light as it seems like the revelations made over the course of the Granolah the Survivor arc thus far have served to undermine everything that fans seemed to love about Goku in the first place. By highlighting more of Bardock, the series has somehow not only made Bardock worse as a character but Goku worse by comparison too.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO