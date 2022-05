All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Over the Bridge Arts presents the premiere of the new play Tokoloshe: A South African Ghost Story by Lindsay Hayward. The play is a family's tale of mystery, intrigue, and ghosts. Tokoloshe is part of the First Draft series, supported by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture. Each staged reading will be followed by a conversation with the creators.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO