Ochre House Theater will present the fourth and final show in their one-act play series In The Garden, an exploration into the importance of peoples' relationships with one another, in times of crisis and misunderstandings, as well as in times of joy and celebration. As with human relationships, gardens are ecosystems that are interdependent, and can only grow when they have found balance.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO